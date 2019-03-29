×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhawan should play natural attacking game: Ganguly

IANS
NEWS
News
44   //    29 Mar 2019, 20:46 IST
IANS Image
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan batted at the nets, took some throwdowns from head coach Ricky Ponting and finally had a long chat with advisor Sourav Ganguly before heading to the dressing room at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday.

Dhawan's role will be crucial in Saturday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders as DC look to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Ganguly said it was a simple chat and he just asked the India opener to stick to the basics and not over experiment.

"It wasn't a struggle in the last few games. He just played differently and will play differently against Kolkata. I had a chat with him after the nets and just asked him to take it like a normal T20 game and play attacking cricket," Ganguly said.

Interestingly, the emotions in Kolkata will be divided on Saturday as their favourite son is now a part of the Delhi outfit. Asked if such thoughts crossed his mind when he was playing for Pune Warriors India, Ganguly didn't wish to go back in time.

"That is way too far. My focus is on the job at hand and I am hoping that we go out tomorrow and play good cricket," the former India captain said.

An important factor in Saturday's game will be the way the DC boys take on KKR's in-form all-rounder Andre Russell. The West Indian has single-handedly won Kolkata both their games in the IPL so far.

While Russell hit a swashbuckling unbeaten 49 off 19 balls in the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he cracked another match-winning 48 off 17 balls against Kings XI Punjab. But Ganguly has a small warning for the superstar.

"He is definitely in very good form. But cricket is a game of uncertainties and anyone of our bowlers can have a good game against him. So, let's wait and watch," Ganguly said.

(The writer can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL will decide India's No.4, Pant can do job: Ganguly
RELATED STORY
IPL history : 9 dream opening combinations we never got to see
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
To get to the next level, Shikhar Dhawan needs to increase his hunger for long innings
RELATED STORY
Should Virat Kohli play at #4 in the 2019 World Cup?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
India well prepared for World Cup, says Ganguly
RELATED STORY
IPL news: Sourav Ganguly disagrees with Gambhir's comments on Kohli's captaincy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three reasons why Delhi Capitals can reach the playoffs this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 19/0 (1.2 ov)
LIVE
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 180 runs to won from 18.4 overs
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us