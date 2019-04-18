Dhoni chills with Sunrisers Hyderabad post match

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Despite missing the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad here due to a back injury, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen involved in post-match activities.

Dhoni usually interacts with players of opposing teams once the match ends and again on Wednesday night, the CSK skipper was seen interacting with the Hyderabad players after the orange army registered a thumping six-wicket win over his team at the city's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

He spent some time with David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and they were seen sharing some light moments.

"#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!," the CSK Twitter handle posted late Wednesday night.

The defending champions were restricted at 132/5 after they opted to bat. Later, Hyderabad overhauled the target with 19 balls to spare, thanks to Warner and Jonny Bairstow who cracked respective fifties to set the platform.

Chennai will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21 before hosting Hyderabad in the return fixture at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23.

After Wednesday's win, Hyderabad climbed up to fifth place in the league points-table with four win from eight games while Chennai still remain the table-toppers.