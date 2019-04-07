Dhoni spends time with Watson, Tahir sons

MS Dhoni. (File Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) On a high after yet another clinical performance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen taking part in a sprint with Imran Tahir and Shane Watson's sons here after the game.

In a video shared by CSK on social media, Dhoni was seen popping up from behind Watson and joining Tahir junior and Watson junior for an impromptu run while the duo were contemplating a sprint face-off.

Dhoni was seen having a good time with the youngsters as Watson and Tahir egged them on.

Dhoni recently won hearts when he spent time with an elderly fan in Mumbai, speaking to her for a long time following CSK's defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Defending champions CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs here on Sunday with Dhoni continuing his rich vein of form.

The former India captain remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls as Chennai put up 160/3 on the board. Dhoni then led the bowlers to defend the score as Punjab were restricted to 138/5 in 20 overs.

So far, Dhoni has scored 156 runs from five matches, scoring at crucial junctures to take the team over the line.