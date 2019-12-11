DHP vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second day of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 will begin with the game between Dhaka Platoon and Rajshahi Royals. Bangladesh's star opener, Tamim Iqbal will be in action for Dhaka while Liton Das will be the player to watch out for from the Royals.

Shifting our focus to the overseas stars who will be taking part in match number 3 of BPL 2019-20, Shahid Afridi will don the Dhaka Platoon jersey as he will look to make full use of his experience. On the other hand, West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell will captain the Rajshahi Royals.

As this is the opening match of both the teams, it is tough to predict the winner but Dhaka Platoon will have the upper hand in this contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DHP vs RAR.

DHP vs RAR Squads

Dhaka Platoons

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell

DHP vs RAR Playing XI updates

Dhaka Platoons

Tamim Iqbal and Laurie Evans will open the innings for Dhaka while Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali and Anamul Haque will form the team's core. The all-rounder trio of Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera will have to deliver the goods in both the departments. Shadab Khan and Mehidy Hasan's duo will most likely lead the team's spin attack.

Possible XI: Iqbal, Evans, Mominul, Jaker, Anamul, Afridi, Perera, Mortaza, Shadab, Mehidy and Mahmud.

Rajshahi Royals

Andre Russell had a disastrous campaign as a captain in the Caribbean Premier League 2019. Thus, the Rajshahi Royals will hope he pulls off a better performance in BPL. Russell will have the back of Hazratullah Zazai, Alok Kapali and Liton Das in the batting section while Abu Jayed and Taijul will lead their bowling attack.

Possible XI: Das, Zazai, Kapali, Malik, Sukkur, Russell, Reza, Nawaz, Taijul, Jayed and Kamrul.

DHP vs RAR Match details

Dhaka Platoon vs Rajshahi Royals, Match 3

12th December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

DHP vs RAR Pitch report

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium of Dhaka has always produced high-scoring encounters thanks to the good T20 wicket on offer. Expect the batsmen and spinners to be more dominant in this match.

DHP vs RAR Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das should be the preferential pick among the wicket-keepers as he has been in fantastic form. The right-handed batsman has a lot of experience of playing in Bangladesh thus, he will be a better pick than Anamul Haque.

Batsmen: Given that Shoaib Malik will bat down the order, Tamim Iqbal would be a more reliable option than him. Even Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai could prove to be a differential in the game while Laurie Evans can be a wildcard pick. From the local talent, Mominul Haque could be the one to pick in your team.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell will be the first choice player of many team owners but even Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera could prove to be valuable picks. Besides, the latter two players are certain to bowl more overs than Russell hence, in case the West Indian star fails with the bat, the teams will lose out on a lot of points.

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza can be a risky choice but someone like Abu Jayed who impressed in the series against India can be a match-winner for your team. Pakistan's Shadab Khan is the safest bet among the spinners.

Captain: The team owners who back Russell to fire all guns blazing should hand over the captaincy of their side to him while those not backing Russell can opt to have Tamim Iqbal or Hazratullah Zazai as their captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Alok Kapali, Hazratullah Zazai, Laurie Evans, Tamim Iqbal, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Abu Jayed, Shadab Khan, Taijul Islam Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Irfan Sukkur, Mominul Haque, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Thisara Perera