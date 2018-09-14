Do you know about the only Test cricketer to be hanged till date?

Bimarsh Adhikari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 889 // 14 Sep 2018, 13:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Late Leslie Hylton

There are a lot of cricket facts and realities that are not known by the most. One of such mind-blowing facts is regarding a Test cricketer who was hanged to death, as a result of committing a serious crime. He is none other than Leslie Hylton, the Jamaican right-arm bowler, who played just 6 test matches for West Indies. However, he had played 40 first-class matches, picking up 120 wickets at a fine average of 25.62 and strike rate of 56.7.

On 17 May 1955, he was executed for murdering his wife, Lurline, in 1954 for being in a relationship with another guy named Roy Francis who lived in New York. Hylton fired 6 bullets on the body of Lurline in rage, thus being the only cricketer to be executed for any reasons.

When Mrs Hylton disclosed everything regarding her relationship with Roy, Leslie shockingly asked her, "Are you crazy?".

His wife replied, "You brute! After all these years, I have wasted my life with you, and now that I have found the man I love; you cannot stand in my way. He has given me joy what I have never known with you. I want to bear his children. Yes, I have slept with him. I never felt like that before. My body belongs to him. I am Roy's, Roy's, Roy's!"

Again, Leslie replied, "I am your husband; you can never get rid of me. I promise you that." followed by the Lurline's. She said, "You stand in my way, I will show you!"

As per the explanation was given by Leslie, his wife took a revolver and tried to shoot him. However, he took the revolver from her and was completely brainwashed and had no remembrance of shooting his wife. After that incident, he tried to suicide but was unsuccessful.

However, the judge was not impressed by Hylton's explanation and gave the order to hang him for his serious crime.

Lurline shooted Leslie with her mouth and words, whereas Leslie replied by shooting her with a gun. May such incident never happen again.