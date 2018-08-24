DODDA GANESH LAUNCHES MYSURU LEG OF KPL

Mysuru, August 24: In a press conference in the city today, it was announced that due to rains playing constant spoilt sport in Hubli, all further matches of the Karnataka Premier League, are slated to be played right here in Namma Mysuru.

“Due to continued inclement weather and persistent wet outfield the KSCA has taken a decision to move the matches from Hubli to Mysore with immediate effect,” said Mr. Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson for the KSCA. “With all the interest generated this year by our partners at Star Sports and on social media, we look forward to continuing this exciting tournament in this lovely city,” he added.

Present at the event were Mr. Dodda Ganesh, Former Indian Cricketer, Ms. Ragini Dwivedi, Brand Ambassador for the KPL, Mr. Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson for the KSCA, Mr. Sudhakar Rai, KSCA Zonal Chairman, Mysuru, and Mr. Balachandar, KSCA MC Member and Zonal Convener, Mysuru.

“I am very happy to see the way the KPL has grown over the years. It’s without a doubt provided the players with a huge platform on which to blossom,” said Mr. Dodda Ganesh as he addressed the gathering. “I wish I had such a platform in my playing days. The players must make full use of the opportunity provided to them. I hope everyone who is a part of the tournament here will go back with more fond memories.”

Mr. Balachander, representing the KSCA in Mysuru said: “The Karnataka Premier League is in its seventh season now and we couldn’t be happier. When we were approached to host additional matches this season, we had no hesitation in saying yes. We will be hosting the third leg of the event in Mysore from tomorrow and the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium is fully geared up. We are the people of Mysuru will turn in big numbers to support all the teams.”

Saturday’s matches (Aug 25, 2018)

Belagavi Panthers vs Ballari Tuskers, 2:00 pm

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters, 6:40pm