Dresden T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 10 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on August 10, with three of the five teams displaying their wares yesterday. Another five group stage matches are scheduled to be played on August 11.

RC Dresden are the early front-runners, having won all their three matches on the opening day to occupy the top spot in the points table with six points in their kitty. They defeated USG Chemnitz twice and Berlin Eagles CC once to kick-start their campaign on a positive note.

USG Chemnitz is the only other team to have won a match on the opening day of the Dresden T10 League 2020. They got the better of Berlin Eagles CC in the two matches they played against each other while losing both their encounters against RC Dresden to be placed second on the points table with 4 points in their bag.

Berlin Eagles CC were on the receiving in all three of their matches, losing twice to USG Chemnitz and once to RC Dresden. They are yet to register a point and are placed last on the points table.

BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia are still to play their first matches of the Dresden T10 League 2020. While the former will have their first taste of the action today, the latter will have to wait another day to start their campaign.

With each team facing the other team twice and only one team to be eliminated before the knockout stage, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020 -

Dresden T10 League Points Table

Dresden T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Advertisement

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sandeep Kamboj of RC Dresden is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has amassed 93 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 38-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 172.22, and comprise of 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Vivek Nandkumar, another player from RC Dresden, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 73 runs to his name. He also has an unbeaten 38 as his top score, the joint-highest individual knock of the tournament to date. But Nandkumar has been on the slower side having scored at a strike rate of 105.79, with just the 5 fours and no hits over the ropes.

Abdulsamad Stanikzai of USG Chemnitz is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has scored 58 runs in four matches with a 24-run knock as his highest score. Stanikzai has a decent strike rate of 156.75 and has struck 4 fours and 3 maximums.

With plenty of matches to come, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kapil Chandnani of RC Dresden emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He snared 6 wickets in the three matches he played with his spell of 4/11 being the best bowling effort of the tournament so far. Chandnani also has a decent economy rate of 7.16.

Rahul Grover, another bowler from RC Dresden, occupies the second spot with 5 wickets to his credit. These wickets have come in just the two matches he has played with 3/6 as his best effort. He has also been quite economical, having conceded just 6.75 runs per over.

Sahith Reddy of USG Chemnitz is among four bowlers to have taken 3 wickets on the opening day of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his slightly superior strike rate of 11.33. All his three wickets came during a spell of 3/13 and he has been slightly expensive with an economy rate of 7.94.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Dresden T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.