Dresden T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 11 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2020 is at the halfway point of the group stage action. BSV Britannia, who are yet to open their campaign, will be playing four matches each on the two remaining days of the league phase.

BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden have both won each of their four matches so far and sit at the top of the points table with 8 points each. The former occupies the top spot due to their slightly superior net run rate. Both the teams have qualified for the semi-finals and would be looking to finish their league engagements at the top of the table.

USG Chemnitz is the only other team to have finished on the winning side in the Dresden T10 League 2020 to date. They got the better of Berlin Eagles CC in the two matches they played against each other while losing two encounters each against RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge. They are placed third on the points table with 4 points in their bag and a win against BSV Britannia in one of their two remaining encounters would guarantee them a semi-final spot.

Berlin Eagles CC have been on the receiving end in all their six matches so far, losing twice each to USG Chemnitz, RC Dresden and BSC Rehberge. They are yet to register a point and are placed last on the points table. The Eagles might have to get the better of BSV Britannia in both their remaining matches to stand any chance of making it to the knockout stage of the Dresden T10 League 2020.

BSV Britannia will have their first taste of action today. With them facing Berlin Eagles CC twice on August 12, a win in both these matches will secure their spot in the semi-finals while eliminating the latter from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020 -

Dresden T10 League Points Table

Dresden T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Advertisement

Dresden T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gopinath Manoharan of USG Chemnitz is the highest run-scorer at the halfway stage of the group matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has scored 123 runs in the six matches he has played with a 50-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 135.16, and include 6 fours and 7 sixes.

Sandeep Kamboj of RC Dresden occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 118 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 38 as his top score. Kamboj has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 155.26, and has struck 10 fours and 3 maximums.

Abdul Basir of USG Chemnitz is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has amassed 96 runs in six matches with his unbeaten 51 also being the highest individual score of the tournament. Basir has an impressive strike rate of 208.69 and has smashed 2 fours and 10 sixes, the most by any batsman in the league to date.

With ten more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Javed Iqbal of BSC Rehberge has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has scalped 8 wickets in the four matches he has played with a best effort of 3/4. Iqbal also has an exceptional economy rate of 3.71.

Rahul Grover and Kapil Chandnani, both from RC Dresden, are the second-most successful bowlers with 7 wickets each. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 5.14.

Grover's wickets have come in just the three matches he has played with 3/6 as his best effort. He has been slightly expensive, having conceded 7.16 runs per over.

Chandnani's spell of 4/11 is the best bowling effort of the tournament and is the only bowler to have taken a 4-wicket haul so far. He also has a decent economy rate of 6.87.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Javed Iqbal at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.