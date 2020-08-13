Dresden T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 12 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2020 has reached the concluding day of group stage action, with the final five league phase matches to be played on August 13. The four semi-finalists have already been identified, with Berlin Eagles CC crashing out of the tournament.

BSC Rehberge are placed atop the points table after Day 3 of the Dresden T10 League 2020 with 10 points to their credit. They have won five of their six matches so far, with their only loss coming against BSV Britannia. The return clash between the two teams today could very well decide the table-toppers at the conclusion of the league phase.

BSV Britannia are placed second on the points table with 8 points in their kitty. They won all their four matches yesterday- the first time they had set foot on the field- and have a fantastic net run rate of +4.46. They would be primed to finish the league engagements as the top-placed team.

RC Dresden occupy the third stop in the points table of the Dresden T10 League 2020 with 8 points in their bag. They trail BSV Britannia on net run rate and have also lost the only matches they played against them and BSC Rehberge. A win in both their remaining encounters would give them an outside chance to top the league if the other results go their way.

USG Chemnitz, with 4 points from the six matches they have played, is the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage. Their only two wins have come against Berlin Eagles CC, and they are expected to finish fourth in the points table unless they can upset BSV Britannia in both their matches today, if other results also go in their favour.

Berlin Eagles CC is eliminated from the Dresden T10 League 2020. They lost all their eight league encounters to bow out of the tournament with no points to their name.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020 -

Dresden T10 League Points Table

Dresden T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sandeep Kamboj of RC Dresden is the highest run-scorer after Day 3 of the group matches in the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has 154 runs to his name with an unbeaten 38 as his top score. Kamboj has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 145.28 and has struck 12 fours and 5 maximums.

Gopinath Manoharan of USG Chemnitz occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has scored 123 runs in six matches with a 50-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 135.16, and include 6 fours and 7 sixes.

Rohit Singh of BSV Britannia is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has amassed 120 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 49 as his highest score. Singh has an impressive strike rate of 200.00 and has smashed 13 fours and 5 sixes.

With nine more matches to be played including the four knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Javed Iqbal of BSC Rehberge has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Dresden T10 League 2020. He has scalped 10 wickets in the six matches he has played, with a best effort of 3/4. Iqbal also has an exceptional economy rate of 4.54.

Sajid Liaqat, another bowler from BSC Rehberge, occupies the second spot in the top wicket-takers list with 9 wickets to his credit. He has a best bowling effort of 3/7 although he has been quite expensive with an economy rate of 9.66.

Rahul Grover and Kapil Chandnani, both from RC Dresden, are the third-most successful bowlers of the Dresden T10 League 2020 with 8 wickets each. The former occupies the third spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 6.75. Grover has 3/6 as his best effort and has been slightly more expensive, having conceded 8.11 runs per over.

With BSV Britannia supposed to play six more matches in the tournament, Sanish Goyal and the other bowlers from the team would stand a very good chance to overhaul Iqbal at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2020.