Duleep Trophy 2023, 2nd semi-final, South Zone vs North Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather and Live Streaming

South Zone and North Zone are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023, starting on Wednesday, July 5. The M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore will host the contest.

Led by Jayant Yadav, North Zone will be high on confidence after beating North East Zone by 511 runs. Nishant Sindhu, who was picked to play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, won the Player of the Match.

Dhruv Shorey, Sindhu, and Harshit Rana scored hundreds in the first innings. After asking the opponents to chase down 656 runs, North Zone bowled their opponents out for 154 in 47.5 overs.

South Zone will be captained by Hanuma Vihari and they have a strong squad at their disposal. Sai Sudharsan recently played well in the IPL and looked in good form in the ongoing TNPL 2023. He is likely to open the batting with Mayank Agarwal.

Tilak Varma was stupendous for the Mumbai Indians and he will look to score some runs. Sachin Baby, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, and Vijaykumar Vyshak are also expected to play key roles for their team.

South Zone vs North Zone Match Details

Match: Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy, Bangalore

South Zone vs North Zone Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore is generally an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

South Zone vs North Zone Weather Forecast

Probable XIs

South Zone

Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Sachin Baby, Tilak Varma, Hanuma Vihari (C), KS Bharat (wk), Ricky Bhui, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

North Zone

Dhruv Shorey, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Baltej Singh, Harshit Rana, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ankit Kalsi, Jayant Yadav (c), Siddarth Kaul, and Pulkit Narang.

South Zone vs North Zone Match Predictions

South Zone have quite a few players, who have played international cricket. Some of their players have also done well in the IPL. They will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: South Zone to win this contest.

South Zone vs North Zone and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

