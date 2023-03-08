DUR vs NORS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 2

The second match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Durham (DUR) squaring off against Northerns (NORS) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, March 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs NORS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Durham have a better squad and are among the top contenders for the championship.

Northerns will give it their all to win the match but Durham are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DUR vs NORS Match Details

The second match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 8 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs NORS, Match 2

Date and Time: 8th March 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looked well-balanced. Assistance for both batters and bowlers is expected on this green pitch.

DUR vs NORS Form Guide

DUR - Will be playing their first match

NORS - Will be playing their first match

DUR vs NORS Probable Playing XI

DUR Playing XI

No injury updates.

O George (wk), A Lees, G Clark, D Bedingham, M Jones, P Coughlin, B De Leede, S Borthwick, B Carse, B Glover, M Potts.

NORS Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Gumbie (wk), N Mpofu, T Makoni, T Marumani, F Akram, W Madhevere, T Munyonga, S Masakadza, C Mumba, R Ngarava, V Nyauchi.

DUR vs NORS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

O George

O George is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Gumbie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lees

G Clark and A Lees are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Makoni played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Borthwick

P Coughlin and S Borthwick are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Madhevere is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Masakadza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Mumba and S Masakadza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Glover is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DUR vs NORS match captain and vice-captain choices

B De Leede

B De Leede will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

P Coughlin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Coughlin as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Durham vs Northerns, Match 2

A Lees

G Clark

B De Leede

P Coughlin

W Madhevere

Durham vs Northerns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durham vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: O George.

Batters: G Clark, A Lees, T Makoni.

All-rounders: P Coughlin, S Borthwick, B De Leede, W Madhevere.

Bowlers: B Glover, C Mumba, S Masakadza.

Durham vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: O George.

Batters: G Clark, A Lees.

All-rounders: P Coughlin, S Borthwick, B De Leede, W Madhevere.

Bowlers: B Glover, S Masakadza, R Ngrava, B Carse.

Poll : 0 votes