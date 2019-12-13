Dwayne Bravo announces his return to international cricket

West Indies v England - 2nd ODI

In what comes as a great development for West Indies cricket, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his return to international cricket, a year after he had announced his retirement owing to a bitter fallout with the country’s cricket board.

Bravo’s decision to take a U-turn on his retirement plans was prompted due to the change of personnel in the West Indies Cricket Board. Earlier this year it was former Windies team manager Ricky Skerritt who took over as the new president replacing Dave Cameron at the helm.

Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world.

It’s no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes.

The veteran all-rounder had a bitter fallout with Dave Cameron, and the spat went public when the West Indies team led by Dwayne Bravo abandoned a tour of India midway through an ODI series owing to several pay issues. Bravo is hopeful of a dream return to international cricket with Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons at the helm of things.

With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special.

We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, (Lendl) Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.

With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20I cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always.

Bravo last appeared in a international match way back in September 2016 and will be eyeing a comeback anytime soon. He has been a pivotal member of T20 teams across the globe owing to his exceptional all-round abilities and has appeared in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the national team.