×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Dwayne Bravo announces his return to international cricket

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
13 Dec 2019, 15:30 IST

West Indies v England - 2nd ODI
West Indies v England - 2nd ODI

In what comes as a great development for West Indies cricket, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his return to international cricket, a year after he had announced his retirement owing to a bitter fallout with the country’s cricket board.

Bravo’s decision to take a U-turn on his retirement plans was prompted due to the change of personnel in the West Indies Cricket Board. Earlier this year it was former Windies team manager Ricky Skerritt who took over as the new president replacing Dave Cameron at the helm.

Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world.
It’s no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes.

The veteran all-rounder had a bitter fallout with Dave Cameron, and the spat went public when the West Indies team led by Dwayne Bravo abandoned a tour of India midway through an ODI series owing to several pay issues. Bravo is hopeful of a dream return to international cricket with Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons at the helm of things.

 With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special.
We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, (Lendl) Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.
With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20I cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always.

Bravo last appeared in a international match way back in September 2016 and will be eyeing a comeback anytime soon. He has been a pivotal member of T20 teams across the globe owing to his exceptional all-round abilities and has appeared in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the national team. 

Tags:
Dwayne Bravo
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:15 AM
SL 282/6 (91.5 ov)
PAK
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS PAK live score
1st Test
AUS 416/10
NZ 41/2 (15.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | New Zealand trail Australia by 375 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Mzansi Super League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us