East UP T20 Club Championships 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The East UP T20 Club Championships campaign is all set to start on Wednesday, March 27. St. Andrew's Cricket Ground in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh will host all the games of the competition.

A total of eight teams are playing in the tournament, divided into four teams of two groups each. DA Club, Hawk Club, Lakshya Club, and Sanskriti Club are in Group A. LN Club, Kushinagar Club, Royaludayn's Club, and Time Watch Club are part of Group B.

Each team will play the other side in their respective groups once in a single round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the group phase will lock horns in the semi-finals. The winners from the semi-finals will move to the grand finale, scheduled on Wednesday, April 3.

A total of 125 cricketers are participating in the campaign. This will be an ideal platform for the local cricketers to improve their game and make it big for the upcoming competitions in the state.

East UP T20 Club Championships 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 27, Wednesday

Match 1 - Lakshya Club vs Hawk Club, 8:45 AM

Match 2 - LN Club vs Royaludayn's Club

March 28, Thursday

Match 3 - Sanskriti Club vs DA Club, 8:45 AM

Match 4 - LN Club vs Kushinagar Club, 12:45 PM

March 29, Friday

Match 5 - DA Club vs Lakshya Club, 8:45 AM

Match 6 - Time Watch Club vs LN Club, 12:45 PM

March 30, Saturday

Match 7 - Hawk Club vs Sanskriti Club, 8:45 AM

Match 8 - Royaludayn's Club vs Kushinagar Club, 12:45 PM

March 31, Sunday

Match 9 - Sanskriti Club vs Lakshya Club, 8:45 AM

Match 10 - Time Watch Club vs Royaludayn's Club, 12:45 PM

April 1, Monday

Match 11 - Hawk Club vs DA Club, 8:45 AM

Match 12 - Kushinagar Club vs Time Watch Club, 12:45 PM

April 2, Tuesday

Semi-Final 1 - 8:45 AM

Semi-Final 2 -12:45 PM

April 3, Wednesday

Third Place Playoff - 8:45 AM

Final - 12:45 PM

East UP T20 Club Championships 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live-stream East UP T20 Club Championships 2024 for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament.

East UP T20 Club Championships 2024: Full Squads

LN Club

Aditya Tripathi, Arpan Singh, Parivesh Tripathi, Saksham Shukla, Ishank Sharma, Kritik Yadav, Rajat Nirwal, Rohit Thapa, Sundaram Dwivedi, Ashish Shukla (Wk), Prakhar Srivatava (Wk), Yasheer Singh (Wk), Abhishek Chaudhary, Abhishek Dubey, Raghavendra Patel, Vivek Yadav

Hawk Club

Kartik Gond, Niraj Yadav, Sachin Pal, Suraj Dubey, Ajeet Gupta, Rajat Srivastava, Shashank Singh, Abhay Prajapati (Wk), Aryan Nishad (Wk), Deepak Yadav (Wk), Nirvay Jha (Wk), Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Prajapati, Amaan Shah, Anunay Singh, Anurag Yadav, Mohan Singh, Prabhat Gaun

Sanskriti Club

Aman Paswan, Shivam Singh, Sonu Yadav, Aman Yadav, Ayush Jaiswal, Narsingh Paswan, Rajdeep Yadav, Ashutosh Kumar (Wk), Krishan Pandey (Wk), Pawan Singh (Wk), Aishwarya Mani Tripathi, Ashraf, Jitendra Sahani, Nikhil Yadav, Nitesh, Rachit Sankar

Lakshya Club

Aditya Shah, Ayush Chaudhary, Lokesh Verma, Sagar Yadav, Vishwajeet Yadav, Rajneesh Yadav, Sanchit Gupta, Utkarsh Mishra, Ayush Pandey (Wk), Raj Azad (Wk), Ayush Pandey, Bharat Yadav, Nitin Tripathi, Shatrughan Mishra, Sunny Tiwari

DA Club

Akhand Singh, Prashant Gaur, Shailendra Yadav, Shiva Singh, Akash Tripathi, Sarvesh Rajbhar, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Maurya, Vishal Maddheshiya (Wk), Jambu, Manish Singh, Sachin Kumar, Shashank Shekhar, Vaibhav Rai

Kushinagar Club

Aman Rai, Jaydeep Singh, Shahansha Ahmad, Altmash Alam, Dilshad Ansari, Sahim Hasan, Sameer Ansari, Sanni Kumar, Manthan Prasad, Moeen Ahmad (Wk), Niraj Sharma (Wk), Shubham Chaudhary (Wk), Amar Pal Singh, Amit Sharma, MD Imran, Satya Prakash, Shivam Sharma, Washi Ansari

Royaludayn's Club

Afroj Ansari, Prince, Sandeep Muyra, Ansh Mishara, Lakshay, Niraj Singh, Salman Khan (Wk), Ashutosh, Kunain, Naman Tiwari, Ram Parkash, Sandeep Kumar, Suryansh Mishra, Vikash Singh

Time Watch Club

Akash Dubey, Atharva Singh, Deepak Paswan, Shreyash Mishra, Abhishek Shahani, Aditya Srivastava, Gautam Yadav, Piyush Rao, Abhishek Pandey (Wk), Akash Gautam (Wk), Abhishek Nishad, Rishabh Kushwaha, Shivam Pal, Shivshant Singh

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!