ECC T10 2021: Belgium vs Sweden Match 15 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The 15th match of the European Cricket Championship T10, 2021 will see Belgium locking horns with Sweden at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. It’s a Group A clash with two exciting teams facing off.

Belgium are on a roll in the competition so far. They have won all their first four games and look favorites to qualify for the knockouts. The Belgians have won comprehensively as their batsmen have stepped up to put big totals on the board. Their bowlers have restricted their opposition to low totals as well.

In the game against Luxembourg, Belgium restricted the opposition to 45 before chasing it down with four balls to spare. It was a five-over game due to rain and this win would surely have boosted their confidence. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum going.

Sweden, on the other hand, got off to a winning start in the competition but lost their way. Their game against Norway was washed out due to rain and in the following game, they suffered a loss against Spain in a rain-curtailed game.

Spain scored 72 in their five overs as the Swedish bowlers failed to pick up wickets. Rahel Khan and Share Ali started the chase aggressively but their departure meant they fell short by 12 runs. Everyone in the team will need to fire in unison for the Swedes to get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Sweden, Group A Match 15, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 15, 2021 Wednesday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartama are expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. Conditions will remain cloudy throughout the day with rain expected in the afternoon. It remains to be seen if we can get a full game tonight.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. We have seen high-scoring games on this surface and expect it to remain the same on Wednesday. The bowlers will need to be at their absolute best to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium are on a roll in the competition so far. The batsmen have been brilliant so far and will be eager to keep up the good work. The bowlers, too, have stepped up in crunch situations and they look a formidable side going ahead in the competition.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Ali Raza (wk), Shagharai Sefat, Waqas Raja, Saqlain Raja, Adnan Razzaq.

Sweden

Sweden started the competition on a positive note but have lost their way. They quickly need to assess the conditions and step up in the upcoming games. The batting-heavy side will rely on their batsmen to perform in their game against Belgium.

Playing XI: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Sami Rahmani, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Khalid Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (wk).

Match Prediction

Belgium have been brilliant so far in the competition whereas Sweden have struggled in recent matches. Both sides are heavily dependent on their batsmen and will look forward to them posting big totals on the board. Belgium have a better balance in their side compared to their opposition. Expect them to come out on top against Sweden.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

