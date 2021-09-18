ECC T10 2021: Match 1, Austria vs Romania - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Austria and Romania are set to lock horns in the opening match of the ECC T10 2021 on Monday, September 20 at Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Romania, led by Ramesh Satheesan, have been in impressive form of late. They recently became champions of the 2021 Continental Cup. In the final, Romania beat Luxembourg by 33 runs and Asif Bevinje was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show.

Bevinje was also the leading wicket-taker for Romania in the tournament, having picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 8.58. Skipper Satheesan was their standout batter as he scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 190 with a top score of 76.

Austria, led by Razmal Shigiwal, will go into the championship after losing 1-2 to Belgium in the three-match T20I series. Austria lost the first two games and conceded the series to their opponents. However, they salvaged some pride, winning their third match by six wickets.

Skipper Shigiwal was the leading run-scorer for Austria, having notched 98 runs at an average of 49. Opener Shahil Momin also scored a half-century for them in the series. Aqib Iqbal was the standout bowler for Austria as he picked up eight wickets in the series.

Match Details:

Match: Austria vs Romania, Group B Match 1, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 20, 2021 Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Conditions will mostly be clear and the sun will also be out. The temperature will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the high-80s.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is expected to be a good one for batting. The bowlers may not have a lot to cheer for. The batters will be able to play their shots on the up without much of a fuss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Skipper Razmal Shigiwal needs to be on top of his game with the bat in hand. The onus will also be on Abrar Bilal and Shahil Momin as they are in good form. Aqib Iqbal has been a prolific wicket-taker for Austria and he needs to step up as well.

Playing XI: Shahil Momin, Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Arsalan Arif, Abrar Bilal (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Amit Nathwani, Iqbal Hossain

Romania

Satvik Nadigotta, Ramesh Satheesan and Taranjeet Singh and crucial members of the Romania batting lineup. The trio need to be on top of their games along with support from others. Asif Bevinje is in good form, both with bat and ball, and his role will be critical as well.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Asif Bevinje, Satvik Nadigotta (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Kalyan, Pavel Florin

Match prediction:

Having won the Continental Cup, Romania must be brimming with confidence. On paper, Romania are a much stronger unit and should be able to win the encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee