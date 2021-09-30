ECC T10 2021: Match 16, Finland vs England XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, and live streaming details

A formidable England XI will take on a reeling Finland side in Match 16 of Group C of the European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 - on Thursday, September 30 at Cartama Oval, Spain.

England XI had a perfect winning record coming into the third day of the tournament, but much to everyone's surprise, they were beaten by a motivated Italy side by 6 wickets.

After a loss on the third day, England XI got themselves back on track, thrashing the Czech Republic to secure a mammoth 72-run win along the way.

England XI stand comfortably atop the Group C points table with five wins and a solitary loss to their name. Coming into this contest, they will look to give their star players some game time while also sorting out their batting line-up ahead of the playoffs.

Finland, on the other hand, will need to play some good cricket on the final league stage day if they are to cement a playoff berth. Their win against Italy seems ages ago and the Finnish outfit need to come out all guns blazing if they are to qualify.

They had a forgettable third day, losing some crucial fixtures against Italy and Germany. The loss against Italy hurt their qualification chances as the Italians leapfrogged them to secure fourth place in the Group C points table.

Despite going up against a side of England XI's caliber, Finland must not lose hope. They must take inspiration from Italy and look to target the chinks in the England XI side's armor which were exposed in their loss against Italy.

Match Details

Match: Finland vs England XI, Match 16 (Group C), European Cricket Championship - ECC T10

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Forecast

The weather on Thursday at Cartama Oval will be cloudy and windy. Temperatures will hover around the 19 degree Celsius mark and will be on the rise as the game progresses. Humidity will be high while winds might assist the swing bowlers.

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval, as opposed to earlier in the tournament, is not as batting-friendly anymore. Bowlers are extracting some good purchase off the deck and the par score will be around the 110-run mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Finland: Nathan Collins (C), Jonathan Scamans (WK), Aravind Mohan, Matthew Jenkinson, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C)(WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell.

Match Prediction

England XI certainly are the stronger side going into this contest but Finland might be more desperate for a win. Nonetheless, expect the English side to dominate proceedings and secure a win.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Prem Deshpande