ECC T10 2021: Match 3, Belgium vs Austria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Belgium and Austria lock horns in the 3rd match of Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday.

Belgium beat Spain in the ECC T10 Group A final. Saber Zakhil smashed a 16-ball 52 as they posted a daunting total of 134 batting first. Spain could only manage to score 107 as Belgium emerged champions from the Group. Belgium finished second in the group stages of the ECC T10 with five wins and ten points from eight games.

Austria, on the other hand, lost the ECC T10 Group B final to Netherlands XI. In pursuit of 127, they folded at 122/8, coming agonizingly close to a win. They also finished second in the group stages with six wins and twelve points from eight matches.

As both finalists meet in this ECC T10 Championship Week clash, we can expect a thrilling game between the two sides.

Match Details:

Match: Belgium vs Austria, Match 3, European Cricket Series - ECC T10 2021 Championship Week

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, Monday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy. However, there is no rain prediction. Temperatures will range between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Cartama Oval is a good batting wicket. There is some help for the bowlers but it will be a challenge to restrict the batters. A score in the 100-120 range is a par total on this pitch.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Saber Zakhil (178) and Ali Raza (172) have scored the most runs in the group stage. Shagharai Sefat (10) and Adnan Razzaq (8) have picked up the most wickets for them.

Predicted XI: Ali Raza (wk), Muneed Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Mamoon Latif, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Shagharai Sefat.

Austria

Iqbal Hossain (265) and Razmal Shigiwal (226) top scored for Austria in the group stages. They were in phenomenal touch with the bat and will hope to continue the same. Abdullah Akbarjan (11) and Akib Iqbal (9), were amongst the leading wicket-takers for Austria.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal, Mehar Cheema (wk), Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Abdullah Akbarjan.

Match Prediction

Both sides have had good campaigns in the ECC T10 in their respective groups. Belgium were the winners while Austria lost in the finals. Belgium will have the momentum from their win in the finals.

However, both teams will be coming from a break and have an equal opportunity in this game. It should therefore be an evenly matched contest and a good battle as the two teams fight it out for the ultimate championship.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

