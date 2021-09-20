ECC T10 2021: Match 8, Romania vs Hungary - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 8 of the ECC T10 2021 will see Romania lock horns with Hungary at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Romania didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They have lost both games they've played thus far. Romania suffered a heavy loss against Austria in their opening game.

Austria put a mammoth 195 on the board, and the Romanian side failed to chase it down, losing by 89 runs.

In their next game against the Netherlands XI, the bowlers did a good job of restricting them to 96. Rajesh Kumar, Taranjeet Singh and Vasu Saini each picked up a wicket.

However, Romania's batters failed to step up as they only managed to score 62 in their 10 overs, losing seven wickets. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next fixture against Hungary.

Hungary, on the other hand, started the competition on a positive note. They beat Portugal by 35 runs as they scored 129 in the first innings, and then the bowlers backed their batters to restrict the Portuguese side to 94.

They failed to carry the winning momentum in the next game as they suffered a loss against Austria.

Hungary won the toss and opted to bat first. They put 95 on the board with skipper Marc Ahuja top-scoring with 38. The bowlers tried their level-best but failed to defend the target.

Austria chased down the total in the ninth over with seven wickets in hand. Hungary need to be on their toes while facing Romania on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Hungary, Match 8, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: September 21, 2021, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

There is a high chance of rain predicted throughout the day. Hopefully the rain stays away and we get a full game’s play on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. We have seen some high-scoring games so far and expect another one on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Romania

Romania are struggling in the competition. They have lost both their opening games and will look to turn the tables around. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Hungarian side.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotia (wk), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Hungary

Hungary lost their way after getting off to a winning start. The batters need to step up to put big totals on the board. Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Romania.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Match prediction

Romania and Hungary face off in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship. Both sides have had contrasting journeys and will be looking to perform at their very best when they meet on Tuesday.

Hungary look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top against Romania.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar