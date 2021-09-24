ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 2, Portugal vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The second qualifier of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 will see Portugal lock horns with Austria at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The winner of this clash will advance to the final of Group B to face Netherlands XI.

The Portuguese side have been brilliant in the past few matches. After losing six games on the trot, they have managed to bounce back. They won their last two league matches and defeated Hungary comprehensively in the eliminator to knock them out of the ECC.

Austria, too, have had a good journey so far. They have won six out of a total of eight games. Austria will be high on confidence coming into this match as they have beaten Portugal in both league stage games.

Match Details

Match: Portugal vs Austria, Qualifier 2, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama is expected to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. We saw a rain-curtailed eliminator game and fans can expect another shortened game in the evening as it will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a belter of a track. It is a flat pitch and the batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. The overcast conditions might favor seam bowlers but they will have to bowl at the right lines and lengths if they are to pick up wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

The Portuguese side have been fantastic over the past few days. The opening batters have done most of the run-scoring for them and will be hoping to come out firing in the second qualifier. They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Sharn Gomes, Azhar Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Amir Zaib, Francoise Stoman (wk), Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman

Austria

The Austrian side are on a three-match winning streak coming into the second qualifier. Having defeated Portugal in both games in the group stages, they will have an added advantage in the qualifier.

Predicted XI: Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Bilal (c), Mehar Cheema, Noor Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

Match Prediction

Portugal have bounced back in the competition but face Austria in their next fixture, who have looked good in the tournament. A cracker of a game is on the cards with the final berth at stake.

Portugal have the winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they book a place in the final.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee