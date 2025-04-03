ECI Portugal-Norway 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

European Cricket International (ECI) Portugal-Norway 2025 is set to take place on April 5 and 6. The Santarem Cricket Ground in Santarem will host the five-match bilateral series between Portugal and Norway. The games will be played in a T10 format.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Portugal took part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A 2024. They could only secure one win in four appearances and failed to qualify for the knockouts. The side finished fifth in the competition after beating the Isle of Man.

Meanwhile, Norway participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024. They finished as the table-toppers in their respective group, with wins in all four games. They were beaten by Jersey in the final.

On that note, let's look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the upcoming series.

ECI Portugal-Norway 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 5

Match 1 - Portugal vs Norway, 4:30 PM

Match 2 - Portugal vs Norway, 8:30 PM

Sunday, April 6

Match 3 - Portugal vs Norway, 2:30 PM

Match 4 - Portugal vs Norway, 6:30 PM

Match 5 - Portugal vs Norway, 10:30 PM

ECI Portugal-Norway 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

As per the European Cricket Network (ECN) website, the matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. For those who fail to catch the live action, they can hop on ECN's YouTube channel to watch the highlights.

ECI Portugal-Norway 2025: Full Squads

Portugal

Anthony Chambers, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Rahulkumar Hashu, Simranjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ankush Kumar, Joshua Dos Santos, Natim Hassam, Rahul Kumar, Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya, Gurbhej Singh, Hardeep Singh, Najam Shahzad, Nitin Kamboj, Shayaddur Rahman

Norway

Faisal Raza, Ibrahim Rahimi, Sufyan Saleem, Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Syed Haider, Usman Arif, Wahidullah Sahak, Awais Yousuf, Khizer Ahmed, Erfan Abdulrahimzai, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi

