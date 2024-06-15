ECI T10 Cyprus vs Estonia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cyprus and Estonia are set to compete in a five-match ECI T10 series on June 15th and June 16th, 2024. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi will host all six matches.

Cyprus played their last ECI T10 against Malta in November 2023. Malta had whitewashed Cyprus 4-0. On the other hand, Estonia also played their last ECI series against Malta in May 2024. Malta had defeated Estonia by 3-2. They will be trying to avenge their setbacks in the upcoming games.

Arslan Amjad will lead Estonia with the likes of Bilal Masud, Kalle Vislapuu, and Aditya Panwar while Stuart Hook will be behind the wickets. On the other hand, Nalin Pathirana-led Cyprus will enter this contest with some prominent names like Roshan Siriwardena, Chamal Sadun, Vimal Khanduri, and Taranjit Singh.

ECI T10 Cyprus vs Estonia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 15, Saturday

1st T10 - Cyprus vs Estonia - 02:30 PM

2nd T10 - Cyprus vs Estonia - 06:30 PM

June 16, Sunday

3rd T10 - Cyprus vs Estonia - 12:30 PM

4th T10 - Cyprus vs Estonia - 04:30 PM

5th T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 08:30 PM

ECI T10 Cyprus vs Estonia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ECI T10 series between Cyprus and Estonia will not be broadcast live on TV in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode App and Website. A match pass costs ₹19, and a tour pass is available for ₹59.

ECI T10 Cyprus vs Estonia 2024: Full Squads

Cyprus

Akila Kalugala, Arjun Shahi, Chamal Sadun, Denuwan Prarthana, Hardeep Singh, Karan Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Md Nazrul Islam, Nalin Pathirana (C&WK), Preetaj Deol, Roshan Siriwardena, Sachithra Tharanga, Scott Austin, Scott Burdekin, Srinath Rajith, Taranjit Singh, Vimal Khanduri

Estonia

Aditya Panwar, Aditya Savio, Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad (C), Bilal Masud, David Robson, Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik, Pranay Gheewala, Richard Parkin, Rudesh Sekaran, Sahil Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Stuart Hook (WK)

