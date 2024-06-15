ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 is a T10 series organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN). The competition is scheduled to commence on Saturday, June 15, and will conclude on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

It will be played between two teams - Cyprus Women and Estonia Women. The ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 is a T10 series in which the two teams set to play a total of five matches against each other across two days. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi, Cyprus will be the venue for all the five matches.

Three matches will be played on the first day, that is, June 15, while the remaining two matches will be played out on Sunday, June 16.

Cyprus Women will host the Estonia Women for the ECI-WT10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 and will look to take advantage of playing at their home venue.

Estonia Women haven't been in great form in the recent past. They have lost all of their last four T20I matches, with three defeats coming this year.

They played Gibraltar Women in three T20Is in April 2024. Estonia Women lost the first game by 100 runs. They suffered a 128-run loss in the second game, while they slumped to an 88-run defeat in the final match.

It will be an opportunity for Estonia Women to get some wins under their belt. It will provide both teams with some much-needed exposure and they will look to play their best cricket.

ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 15

Match 1 - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women, 4:30 PM

Match 3 - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women, 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 4 - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women, 2:30 PM

Match 5 - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women, 6:30 PM

ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECI-W T10 Cyprus-Estonia 2024 Full Squads

Cyprus Women

Alexandra Taylor, Anoma Patabendi, Anusha Hewage, Ayesha Dirannehelage, Chandani Sunethra, Chandima Hithanadura, Chandrika Wijesinghe, Damayanthi Gedara, Dinelka Koralalage, Irani Siriwardanalage, Iresha Chathurani, Isla Cornish, Kumari Jeewani, Nadeesha Waruwangodage, Nilmini Liyanage, Nilusha Waruwangodage, Samanthi Dunukedeniya, Sasmi Jayakodi, Shashika Mudiyanselage, Shyma Arachchige, Sithara Arachchige, Thamara De Silva, Thanuja Gedarage

Estonia Women

Amy Pattenden, Annemari Vessik, Asma Shifa, Egelin Ellermaa, Geethma Madanayake, Helena Kerge, Laima Anna Dalbina, Maret Valner, Medha Gooch, Milvi Pugi, Mirjam Frey, Natalia Tykhonravova, Sirli Pattenden, Viktoria Frey

