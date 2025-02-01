ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series, organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to take place from February 3 to 5, 2025, at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta. Over the course of three days, six exciting matches will be contested as Austria, Hungary, and Malta compete for the coveted title.

The tournament will feature two matches each day, with the opening encounter between Hungary and Malta kicking off the series on February 3. All games will follow the T20I format, offering a fast-paced and thrilling competition.

The event promises to showcase the talent and competitive spirit of the three participating teams, providing an excellent platform for emerging cricketers to display their skills on an international stage.

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested battle for supremacy in European cricket. The ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series is set to be a key event in the cricket calendar, offering both teams and spectators a memorable experience.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 3

Match 1 - Hungary vs Malta, 1:30 PM

Match 2 - Malta vs Austria, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 3 - Austria vs Hungary, 1:30 PM

Match 4 - Malta vs Hungary, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 5 - Austria vs Malta, 1:30 PM

Match 6 - Hungary vs Austria, 5:30 PM

ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECN Malta T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Hungary

Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Amal Jacob, Chris Dowle, Gabor Torok, Khushal Gabhane, Matthew Ainsworth, Muhammad Saqlain, Sandeep Mohandas, Sheikh Rasik, Tejendra Valivarthi, Usman Muhammad, Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Malta

﻿Adhith Rajan, Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Gopal Thakur, Niyas Muhammad, Pintu Ghosh, Rockey Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Sobu George, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika, Waseem Abbas

Austria

Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Bilal Zalmai, Hamid Safi, Hekmatullah Khogiyani, Itibarshah Deedar, Janan Ghelzai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mehar Cheema, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif

