ECS Cyprus Encore 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECS Cyprus, Encore, 2024 is a T10 tournament organized by the European Cricket Network. The competition is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 1, and will conclude on Friday, June 14.

The tournament will witness a total of 16 teams divided into two groups. Each team will face the other seven teams in their group on seven occasions. A total of 68 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

This is how the teams are divided into two groups:

Group A - BF Cyprus, Everest, Limassol Qalandars, Napa Kings, Nicosia Fighters, Philips Warrior, Royal CC, and Sri Lankan Lions

Group B - Al Fatah, Cyprus Knight Riders, Kipro Tigers Limassol, Limassol Zalmi, Markhor, Nicosia Tigers, Sher-e-Punjab, and Telugu 11

Black Caps are the defending champions. They won the previous edition of the ECS Cyprus, Encore, after defeating Napa Royal Kings in the final.

Napa Royal Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. Black Caps posted a total of 76 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Napa Royal Kings could score only 74 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by two runs. Gurpreet Singh took two wickets for 11 runs in two overs and won the Player of the Match award.

ECS Cyprus Encore 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 1

Match 1 - Everest vs Napa Kings, 10:30 AM

Match 2 - Sri Lankan Lions vs Napa Kings, 12:30 PM

Match 3 - Sri Lankan Lions vs Everest, 02:30 PM

Match 4 - Everest vs Royal CC, 04:30 PM

Match 5 - Royal CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, 06:30 PM

Sunday, June 2

Match 6 - Everest vs Limassol Qalandars, 10:30 AM

Match 7 - Limassol Qalandars vs Napa Kings, 12:30 PM

Match 8 - Philips Warrior vs Everest, 02:30 PM

Match 9 - Nicosia Fighters vs Napa Kings, 04:30 PM

Match 10 - Philips Warrior vs Nicosia Fighters, 06:30 PM

Match 11 - BF Cyprus vs Philips Warrior, 08:30 PM

Monday, June 3

Match 12 - Napa Kings vs BF Cyprus, 10:30 AM

Match 13 - BF Cyprus vs Royal CC, 12:30 PM

Match 14 - Royal CC vs Napa Kings, 02:30 PM

Match 15 - Napa Kings vs Philips Warrior, 04:30 PM

Match 16 - Philips Warrior vs Royal CC, 06:30 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 17 - Royal CC vs Limassol Qalandars, 10:30 AM

Match 18 - Royal CC vs Nicosia Fighters, 12:30 PM

Match 19 - Limassol Qalandars vs Nicosia Fighters, 02:30 PM

Match 20 - Limassol Qalandars vs Philips Warrior, 04:30 PM

Match 21 - Philips Warrior vs Sri Lankan Lions, 06:30 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 22 - Everest vs BF Cyprus, 10:30 AM

Match 23 - Nicosia Fighters vs BF Cyprus, 12:30 PM

Match 24 - Nicosia Fighters vs Everest, 02:30 PM

Match 25 - BF Cyprus vs Sri Lankan Lions, 04:30 PM

Match 26 - Nicosia Fighters vs Sri Lankan Lions, 06:30 PM

Thursday, June 6

Match 27 - Markhor vs Sher-e-Punjab, 10:30 AM

Match 28 - Markhor vs Cyprus Knight Riders, 12:30 PM

Match 29 - Cyprus Knight Riders vs Sher-e-Punjab, 02:30 PM

Match 30 - BF Cyprus vs Limassol Qalandars, 04:30 PM

Match 31 - Limassol Qalandars vs Sri Lankan Lions, 06:30 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 32 - Telugu 11 vs Al Fatah, 10:30 AM

Match 33 - Kipro Tigers Limassol vs Sher-e-Punjab, 12:30 PM

Match 34 - Sher-e-Punjab vs Telugu 11, 02:30 PM

Match 35 - Kipro Tigers Limassol vs Al Fatah, 04:30 PM

Match 36 - Al Fatah vs Sher-e-Punjab, 06:30 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 37 - Nicosia Tigers vs Telugu 11, 10:30 AM

Match 38 - Telugu 11 vs Kipro Tigers Limassol, 12:30 PM

Match 39 - Nicosia Tigers vs Kipro Tigers Limassol, 02:30 PM

Match 40 - Limassol Zalmi vs Nicosia Tigers, 04:30 PM

Match 41 - Limassol Zalmi vs Kipro Tigers Limassol, 06:30 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 42 - Sher-e-Punjab vs Nicosia Tigers, 10:30 AM

Match 43 - Nicosia Tigers vs Al Fatah, 12:30 PM

Match 44 - Limassol Zalmi vs Sher-e-Punjab, 02:30 PM

Match 45 - Markhor vs Al Fatah, 04:30 PM

Match 46 - Limassol Zalmi vs Markhor, 06:30 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 47 - Cyprus Knight Riders vs Nicosia Tigers, 10:30 AM

Match 48 - Nicosia Tigers vs Markhor, 12:30 PM

Match 49 - Kipro Tigers Limassol vs Cyprus Knight Riders, 02:30 PM

Match 50 - Kipro Tigers Limassol vs Markhor, 04:30 PM

Match 51 - Markhor vs Telugu 11, 06:30 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 52 - Telugu 11 vs Cyprus Knight Riders, 10:30 AM

Match 53 - Cyprus Knight Riders vs Limassol Zalmi, 12:30 PM

Match 54 - Telugu 11 vs Limassol Zalmi, 02:30 PM

Match 55 - Cyprus Knight Riders vs Al Fatah, 04:30 PM

Match 56 - Al Fatah vs Limassol Zalmi, 06:30 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Eliminator 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Eliminator 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Eliminator 3 - TBC vs TBC, 02:30 PM

Eliminator 4 - TBC vs TBC, 04:30 PM

Thursday, June 13

Quarter Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Quarter Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Quarter Final 3 - TBC vs TBC, 02:30 PM

Quarter Final 4 - TBC vs TBC, 04:30 PM

Friday, June 14

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Bronze Final - TBC vs TBC, 02:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 04:30 PM

ECS Cyprus Encore 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECS Cyprus Encore 2024: Full Squads

Royal CC

Lovepreet, Navpreet Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Tajinder Kumar, Hanzla Butt, Muhammad Hamza, Nikunj Sethi, Zia Uddin, Rahul Behl (wk), Umar Shah, Vishal Kumar (wk), Karan Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Sanoj Sanoj

BF Cyprus

Gareth Richardson, Javin Isidore, Richard Hassall, Scott Burdekin, Tom Gregory, Ben Dyson, James Crowther, Matty Hone, Ronald De Freitas, Sam Warren, Windy Miller, Josh Raikes (wk), Antony Walbridge, Ben Mortimore, Ed Sanderson, Luke French, Peter Squires, Steve Thornton

Nicosia Fighters

Ali Hamid, Anis Rohaman, Juyel Mia, Munna Hasan, Ramjan Hossain, Rumel Ahmed, Sakir Hossain, Waqas Rehmat, Ali Raza, Anowar Hossain, Minhajuddin Sijan, Monirul Islam, Muhammad Yeamin, Munnah Rahman, Omar Faruk (wk), Tasin Shah, Abrarul Hoque, Abul Hasnat, Jahid Haque, Muhammad Khaliq, Muhammad Tanveer, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed, Usman Muhammad

Sri Lankan Lions

Akila Kalugala, Kelum Sanjaya, Mahesh Krishantha, Prasad Suranga, Suresh Nadeeshan, Buddika Mahesh, Chamal Sadun, Kavindu Madhuranga, Mangala Gunasekara, Roshan Siriwardana, Srinath Rajith, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Damith Priyantha, Jeevan Wanigasekara, Kamal Raiz, Lahiru Udayanga, Ruwan Manawasinha, Saman Kumara, Sameera Madushan, Shantha Indrajith

Napa Kings

Barinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Qareeb Amarkhil, Syed Tanveer, Gurdip Sharma, Kamaljit Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh (wk), Ali Khan, Hardeep Singh, Harwinderpal Singh, Kashif Pervaiz, Lakhwinder Singh, Manzoor Ali, Sanaullah Safi, Sarabjeet Singh, Tehseen Ullah

Philips Warrior

Gurteer Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Parbhinder Singh, Aman Chahal (c), Badan Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Hardeep Kumar, Hardip Singh, Kavishka Pathirannahalage, Manga Gill, Manpreet Singh, Gursewak Singh (wk), Ravi Kumar (wk), Harjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Ravi Kant, Tajinder Singh, Vishaldeep Singh

Nicosia Tigers

Hassan Rashidul, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shakil, Vansham, Bikash Shrestha, Faysal Ahamed, Iqbal Khan, Nasir khan, Parvez Musharraf, Zeeshan Mehmood (wk), Emadur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Masum Ahmed, Shamsul Islam, Tahmidur Rahman, Tauhidul Islam, Tomal Aminul

Everest

Aakash Bhandari, Adarsh Dev, Bimal Ranabhat, Iswor Thapa, Nimesh Pradhan, Ramesh Bogati, Shyam Rawal, Bikash Khatri, Kishor Basnet, Rupesh Singh, Sudip khatri, Ashish Bam (wk), Ram Jaishwal (wk), Shyam Pandit (wk), Arjun Shahi, Bhuwan Khatri, Mohammad Hussain, Sahil Akthar

Limassol Qalandars

Azhar Bashir, Babar Ali, Balram Singh, Parminder Singh, Prashant Patel, Shakeel Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Sukhvarinder Singh, Zubair Nazir, Zulfiqar Zulfiqar, Amir Hussain, Angrej Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Qasim Muhammad, Abbas Naeem (wk), Numan Munir (wk), MD Rocky, Nishant Singh, Rana Abdul

Limassol Zalmi

Aziz Kakar, Murtaza Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Ali, Furqan Muhammad, Naveed Ahmad, Nouman Rafique, Sadiq Khan, Yousaf Arfan, Zia Ur Rehman, Muhammad Huzaifa (wk), Amir Muhammad, Babar Ayub, Mudassir Shah, Muhammad Khan, Zeeshan Khan

Cyprus Knight Riders

Chami Kumara, Jeevan Lamsal, Rayhan Sarker, Sohag Hossain, Anwar Hossain, Denuwan Prarthana, Faizan Shafi, Hasan Munshi, Iftekar Jaman, Md Yeasin Molla, Rakib Hasan, Rohan Pian, Hridoy Hossain (wk), Apel Mahmud, Md Jowel Mia, Md Rasel, Sabbir Hossain

Markhor

Arslan Ahmed, Raja Umer, Rauf Zaman, Shahzad Ahmed, Sikandar Ejaz, Zeeshan Ahmad, Abdul Fahad, Abdul Moeez, Humayun Zulfiqar, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Nabeel, Nadeem Qamar, Shah Khalid, Umer Aziz, Wassem Abbas, Zuhaib Maqbool, Varun Kumar (wk), Amir Sohail, Junaid Rehman, Muhammad Qamar, Rana Hamza

Sher-e-Punjab

Arshdeep Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Ranjodh Singh, Ravinder Singh, Roshan Singh, Sandeep Singh, Lovedeep Sandhu, Lovedeep Singh, Paramjeet Devgan, Rajwinder Brar, Saganpreet Chahal, Sukhjinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh (wk), Pawandeep (wk), Preetaj Deol (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Akshay Saini, Aniket Aniket, Resham Singh, Taranjit Singh, Vikram Verma

Al Fatah

Awais Sulahri, Jahanzaib Hanif, Muddasar Ali, Muhammad Haseeb, Waqas Akhtar, Waqas Aziz, Asif Mehmood, Fahad Mehmood, Faizan Ali, Muhammad Nizam, Tasawar Hussain, Abu Bakar Siddique (wk), Rasab Sher (wk), Aaqib Shah, Muhammad Tajammal, Umair Asjad, Umar Farooq

Telugu 11

Ashok Vempati, Gopi Krishna, Reddy Chilukuri, Siva Patti, Subbareddy Alavala, Abbas Kazi, Gopalareddy Rayi, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Chaitas Shah (wk), Venkatreddy Eemani (wk), Ashok Sudireddy, Charan Nalluri, Hareesh Kakita, Mahendra Reddy, Prince Rai, Santosh Manda, Siva Prasad, Vimal Khanduri

Kipro Tigers Limassol

Amit Kumar, Baljinder Singh, Mobaswir Rahman, Shawkat Khan, Towhidul Islam, Badal Mahedi, Badar Hasnain, Hardeep Singh, Jahidul Islam, Malik Nouman, Md Asadul Islam, Md Sadekur Rahman, Md Arif Akash, Bashir Miah, Md Emran Bhuiyan, Md Najim Ahmed, Riazul Islam, Shawon Molla

