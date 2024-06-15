ECS Czechia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Czechia is all set to kick off on June 17 in Prague. A total of 11 teams will be competing in this event. All the matches of this edition will be played at Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague.

Prague CC are the defending champions. They lifted the title last year by beating Brno in the final. It was a closely fought contest and Prague CC chased down 122 with three balls to spare with six wickets in hand. They will be hoping to defend their title.

Eleven teams, namely, Bohemian, Brno, Moravian, Ostrava, Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Tigers, Prague Dominators, Spartans, United, and Vinohrady will be competing in the upcoming edition of the European Cricket Series Czechia.

The upcoming edition comprises 55 league matches which will be played from June 17 to 27. The playoffs will be played on June 28. It comprises Eliminator, two Semi-Finals and the Final which will be held on the same day.

ECS Czechia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 17, Monday

Match 1 – Prague Dominators vs Bohemians - 12:30 PM

Match 2 – United vs Spartans – 02:30 PM

Match 3 – Prague CC vs Prague Dominators – 04:30 PM

Match 4 – Spartans vs Brno – 06:30 PM

Match 5 – Brno vs Vinohrady – 08:30 PM

June 18, Tuesday

Match 6 – Brno vs Prague Dominators - 12:30 PM

Match 7 – Prague Tigers vs Prague Barbarians – 02:30 PM

Match 8 – Brno vs Moravian – 04:30 PM

Match 9 – Moravian vs Bohemians – 06:30 PM

Match 10 – Brno vs Bohemians – 08:30 PM

June 19, Wednesday

Match 11 – United vs Moravian - 12:30 PM

Match 12 – Moravian vs Prague Dominators – 02:30 PM

Match 13 – Prague CC vs Vinohrady – 04:30 PM

Match 14 – Moravian vs Spartans – 06:30 PM

Match 15 – Vinohrady vs Prague Tigers – 08:30 PM

June 20, Thursday

Match 16 – Prague CC vs United - 12:30 PM

Match 17 – Prague Barbarians vs Prague Dominators – 02:30 PM

Match 18 – Prague Dominators vs Spartans – 04:30 PM

Match 19 – Prague Barbarians vs Vinohrady – 06:30 PM

Match 20 – Bohemians vs Vinohrady – 08:30 PM

June 21, Friday

Match 21 – Prague Tigers vs Bohemians - 12:30 PM

Match 22 – Ostrava vs Prague Dominators – 02:30 PM

Match 23 – Prague CC vs Prague Tigers – 04:30 PM

Match 24 – United vs Ostrava – 06:30 PM

Match 25 – Bohemians vs Ostrava – 08:30 PM

June 22, Saturday

Match 26 – Vinohrady vs Ostrava - 12:30 PM

Match 27 – Spartans vs Prague Barbarians – 02:30 PM

Match 28 – Brno vs Ostrava – 04:30 PM

Match 29 – Prague CC vs Prague Barbarians – 06:30 PM

Match 30 – Brno vs Prague CC – 08:30 PM

June 23, Sunday

Match 31 – Brno vs Prague Barbarians - 12:30 PM

Match 32 – Prague Barbarians vs Bohemians – 02:30 PM

Match 33 – Prague Tigers vs Brno– 04:30 PM

Match 34 – United vs Brno – 06:30 PM

Match 35 – United vs Prague Tigers – 08:30 PM

June 24, Monday

Match 36 – Spartans vs Vinohrady - 12:30 PM

Match 37 – Prague Dominators vs Vinohrady – 02:30 PM

Match 38 – Bohemians vs Spartans – 04:30 PM

Match 39 – Prague Tigers vs Prague Dominators – 06:30 PM

Match 40 – Prague CC vs Bohemians – 08:30 PM

June 25, Tuesday

Match 41 – Prague CC vs Spartans - 12:30 PM

Match 42 – United vs Vinohrady – 02:30 PM

Match 43 – Prague Barbarians vs Moravian – 04:30 PM

Match 44 – United vs Prague Barbarians – 06:30 PM

Match 45 – Vinohrady vs Moravian – 08:30 PM

June 26, Wednesday

Match 46 – Moravian vs Prague Tigers - 12:30 PM

Match 47 – Prague Tigers vs Ostrava – 02:30 PM

Match 48 – Moravian vs Prague CC – 04:30 PM

Match 49 – Prague CC vs Ostrava – 06:30 PM

Match 50 – Moravian vs Ostrava – 08:30 PM

June 27, Thursday

Match 51 – Ostrava vs Prague Barbarians - 12:30 PM

Match 52 – United vs Prague Dominators – 02:30 PM

Match 53 – Spartans vs Ostrava – 04:30 PM

Match 54 – Bohemians vs United – 06:30 PM

Match 55 – Prague Tigers vs Spartans – 08:30 PM

June 28, Friday

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC - 12:30 PM

Semi-Final 1 – TBC vs TBC – 02:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 – TBC vs TBC – 04:30 PM

Final – TBC vs TBC – 07:30 PM

ECS Czechia 2024: Full Squads

United

Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Hassan Sittar, Amandeep Singh, Amit Grover, Amit Pangarkar, Arpan Shukla, Ayush Sharma, Bharat Kumar Kopparthi, Ghanshyam Kumar, Hardik Gondaliya, Harpinder Singh, Kansara Vatsal, Karnav Chauhan, Manish Jangid, Muhammad Nabeel, Mustafa Nawab, Nijuraj Pullikal, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Saurabh Awati, Shyamal Joshi, Sunil Zutshi

Moravian

Abhishek Parker, Akhil Vijayan, Akshay Babu, Albin Jose, Arunkumar KS, Charlie Trotter, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Jobi Samuel, Kiran Divakaran, Kisan Kamble, Kriten Gurung, Lal Mohan, Manpreet Singh, Om Sharma, Pawan Jaswal, Premprakash Yadav, Prince Koshy, Sagar Khatri, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Thilak Kumar, Vasanth Kumar, Vinay Mishra, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Yasir Kumbalaparambil

Bohemians

Abdul Farhad, Akif Ul-Haq, Ali Waqar, Ashok Reddy, Dinesh Thakur, Hamid Ullah, Hasnain Ather, Imran Ul Haq, Javed Iqbal, Kamaldeep Singh, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Martin Worndl, Nirmal Kumar, Ravindra Bist, Sahil Grover, Saqlain Mukhtar, Saurabh Kakaria, Sazib Bhuiyan, Surendra Prasad, Waseem Sardar, Zahid Mahmood

Vinohrady

Abdul Muiz, Alfred Soucek, Anas Tariq, Anil Kumar, Benjamin Soucek, Faizan Imtiaz, Gowtham Nirmal, Insan Habib, John Corness, Joseph Cope, Joseph Jacob, Kristian-Edward Volek, Michael Londerborough, Michalis Tavlaridis, Mohd Adnan, Naveen Kumar, Neelesh Kumar Tiwari, Nesan Durai, Nitin Meel, Paras Tanwar, Praveen Sharma, Razaan Ahmed, Savindu Jayasooriya, Shaun Dalton, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddarth Goud, Tanmay Khunteta, Vojtech Hasa

Prague CC

Akash Parmar, Aditya Khatiwala, Ajit Singh, Aravind Sridhar, Arun Ashokan, Davidson Ramani, Dipankumar Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Keyur Mehta, Kunal Bhardwaj, Laxminarayan Selvan, Manvendra Kumar, Meet Thakkar, Mohit Chandan, Naveen Padmaraju, Prakash Sadasivan, Raj Gnanatheeswaran, Rashed Haider, Ravikumar Solanki, Ritik Tomar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sabawoon Davizi, Sameera Maduranga, Satpal Verma, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Smit Patel, Sudesh Roy, Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugalage, Surya Rengarajan

Prague Barbarians

Anurag Desai, Arun Ajimon, Ashwin Hemdev, Divyendra Singh, Hardip Medhat, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Mayank Purohit, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Neel Pandya, Piyush Bisht, Pradeep Gangappa, Pratap Jagtap, Rohit Goyal, Tripurari Lal, Vamshi Madishetty, Vishrant Dasadia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Yash Bhagat

Prague Tigers

Abdullah Noman, Ajhar Alam, Amin Hossain, Amit, Arman Bhuiyan, Arshad Hosen, Asiful Kazi, Belayet Hossain, Chethan Mrutyunjaya, Ibrahim Sikder, Imran Butt, Imtheajul Reyad, Jahidul Islam, Jariful Islam, Jashim Uddin, Kaoser Ahmed, Kapil Kumar, Mahadi Alam, Mahbub Shovon, Masud Mia, Nazrul Islam, Nouman Tariq, Rakib Hossain, Rashid Bhuiyan, Rezaul Haque, Sagor Hossain, Sahriar Nafiz, Saiful Islam, Sharif Aktaruzzaman, Sojib Miah, Tanzir Hasan, Ujjal Hossain

Brno

Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Dylan Steyn, Mahtab Khan, Mohammad Ratul, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra, Noor Khanday, Petr Ohlidal, Pratik Pandey, Rahat Ali, Riaz Afridi, Sandeep Tiwari, Shailendra Solanki, Shayan Khan, Suresh Ramarao, Tahseen Chikte, Varun Mehta, Vijay Bijalwan, Yug Warrier

Spartans

Aditya Rayaprolu, Arun Rajendiran, Ashutosh Arya, Chakravarty Kayarambedu, Datta Shetti, Dheeraj Thakur, Farhaan Hussain, Fayaz Ahmad, Gnaanesh Karunanithi, Gopal Mishtri, Jinnu Panipichai, Jobin Dominic, Kasi Balakrishanan, Mohit Thumar, Naveen Purandhar, Neeraj Tyagi, Nikhil Mithole, Nowshad Babu, Parth Bhalodiya, Prashant Chauhan, Rashid Khan, Riaz Ahmad, Sobhan Kumar, Ravikumar Radadiya, Sandeep Kumar, Shubham Gupta, Siddharth Upadhyay, Suhaib Wani, Swaroop Muralinathan, Umar Taufiq, Vivek Parekh

Ostrava

Abhijit Vincent, Ajay Raj, Anirudh Srinivasan, Anurag Venugopal, Arun Ronal, Balaji Ramdas, Basker Krishnan, Chiranth Gowda, Deepak V, Gouthamraj Allam, Jinu Raj Raju, Joyson Sam, Kishore Chandra, Koushik Venkataraman, Nandakumar Mani, Senthil Arasan, Shatdavya Kuruganti, Sibi Kumar Boopathi, Sruthish Sivakumar, Vasanth Umesh, Vasanthan Kesavalingam

Prague Dominators

Abdullah Al Mahmud, Ahmmad Saied, Al Mujahid Alam, Azad Azad, Harun Ur Rashid, Himel Barua, Himel Rongdi, Jaynto Goswami, Kamrul Shakil, Kawsar Hossain, Mahbub Bhuiyan, Mahmudul Hasan, Md Alamin, Md Anas, Md Zihad Farazi, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Ali Akbar, Mohin Ali, Musfikur Rahman, Raihan Soroardi, Razu Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubait Miah, Sakhawat Hossain, Sami Zaman, Shaiful Islam, Shakil Ahmad, Sonjib Chakraborty, Sultan Arif

