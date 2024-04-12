ECS France 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECS France is a 10-over tournament that will be organized by the European Cricket Network. It will be the first edition of the tournament and starts on Monday, April 15 and conclude on Friday, April 26.

A total of 11 teams are going to participate in this tournament. All 59 matches will be played at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club.

The 11 teams that are going to participate in the ECS France 2024 are: Balbyniens, CSPT Sarcelles, Grigny Vipers, Mitry, Paris Knight Riders, Paris Zalmi, President XI, Royal 94, Villeneuve Super Kings, Dreux, and Paris Université Club. Each team will face the other 10 teams once. The four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Dreux and Paris Université Club recently participated in the European Cricket League 2024. Both teams were part of Group D. Dreux won three out of four matches and qualified for the Championship Week stage. They won and lost three matches each in the second stage and finished in fifth place. Paris Université Club won three out of four matches and finished in second place in Group D.

ECS France 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 15

Match 1 - Grigny Vipers vs Villeneuve Super Kings, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Balbyniens, 3:00 PM

Match 3 - Grigny Vipers vs Royal 94, 5:00 PM

Match 4 - Royal 94 vs Balbyniens, 7:00 PM

Match 5 - Grigny Vipers vs Balbyniens, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 6 - Paris Université Club vs Paris Zalmi, 1:00 PM

Match 7 - Paris Zalmi vs President XI, 3:00 PM

Match 8 - Paris Université Club vs Dreux, 5:00 PM

Match 9 - Dreux vs President XI, 7:00 PM

Match 10 - Paris Université Club vs President XI, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 11 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Mitry, 1:00 PM

Match 12 - Mitry vs Paris Knight Riders, 3:00 PM

Match 13 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Grigny Vipers, 5:00 PM

Match 14 - Grigny Vipers vs Paris Knight Riders, 7:00 PM

Match 15 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Paris Knight Riders, 9:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 16 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Paris Université Club, 1:00 PM

Match 17 - Paris Université Club vs Royal 94, 3:00 PM

Match 18 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs President XI, 5:00 PM

Match 19 - President XI vs Royal 94, 7:00 PM

Match 20 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Royal 94, 9:00 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 21 - Paris Zalmi vs Balbyniens, 1:00 PM

Match 22 - Balbyniens vs Dreux, 3:00 PM

Match 23 - Paris Zalmi vs CSPT Sarcelles, 5:00 PM

Match 24 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Dreux, 7:00 PM

Match 25 - Paris Zalmi vs Dreux, 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 20

Match 26 - Paris Knight Riders vs President XI, 1:00 PM

Match 27 - President XI vs Balbyniens, 3:00 PM

Match 28 - Paris Knight Riders vs Paris Université Club, 5:00 PM

Match 29 - Paris Université Club vs Balbyniens, 7:00 PM

Match 30 - Paris Knight Riders vs Balbyniens, 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 31 - Paris Université Club vs Grigny Vipers, 1:00 PM

Match 32 - Grigny Vipers vs Mitry, 3:00 PM

Match 33 - Paris Université Club vs CSPT Sarcelles, 5:00 PM

Match 34 - Royal 94 vs Mitry, 7:00 PM

Match 35 - Royal 94 vs CSPT Sarcelles, 9:00 PM

Monday, April 22

Match 36 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Mitry, 1:00 PM

Match 37 - Mitry vs Paris Zalmi, 3:00 PM

Match 38 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Paris Knight Riders, 5:00 PM

Match 39 - Paris Knight Riders vs Paris Zalmi, 7:00 PM

Match 40 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Paris Zalmi, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 41 - Dreux vs Grigny Vipers, 1:00 PM

Match 42 - Mitry vs President XI, 3:00 PM

Match 43 - Dreux vs Mitry, 5:00 PM

Match 44 - President XI vs Grigny Vipers, 7:00 PM

Match 45 - Paris Université Club vs Mitry, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 24

Match 46 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Villeneuve Super Kings, 1:00 PM

Match 47 - Villeneuve Super Kings vs Dreux, 3:00 PM

Match 48 - CSPT Sarcelles vs Balbyniens, 5:00 PM

Match 49 - Balbyniens vs Mitry, 7:00 PM

Match 50 - CSPT Sarcelles vs President XI, 9:00 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 51 - Royal 94 vs Paris Zalmi, 1:00 PM

Match 52 - Grigny Vipers vs Paris Zalmi, 3:00 PM

Match 53 - Royal 94 vs Paris Knight Riders, 5:00 PM

Match 54 - Dreux vs Paris Knight Riders, 7:00 PM

Match 55 - Royal 94 vs Dreux, 9:00 PM

Friday, April 26

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 1:00 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 3:00 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 6:00 PM

Final - TBA vs TBA, 8:30 PM

ECS France 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECS France 2024: Full Squads

Balbyniens

Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Sheyam Warnakulasuriya, Anuruddha Munasinghe, Ganeshan Vinusanth, Ganeshan Kirusanthan, Maheshwaran Mayuran, Manoharan Thayaparan, Mohammad Barakzai, Nishan Thana, Paramaguru Aruna, Ramanujam Kajanthanan, Sathananthasivam Jathusan, Sivabalasundram Dayunan, Thayakaran Thanusan, Uthayakumar Abirajh, Saijeevan Kumaran, Sendhil Tambidoure, Pretheve Thiyagarajan, KG Vithu (wk)

CSPT Sarcelles

Virk Ali (wk), Zulqarnain Munawar, Aqib Shamshad, Hassan Naseri, Mahboobullah Azim, Shahab Bashir, Sufyan Ali, Suleman Muhammad, Taha Ahmed, Talha Patel, Usman Malik, Zaheer Hussain, Amjad Sandhu, Asad Muhammad, Bilal Ahmadzai, Hamza Ameer, Hassan Mehmood, Ihsan Yousefzai, Jabar Ali, Sajjad Safi, Waqas Bashir (wk), Waseem Akhtar (wk), Zakria Atiq (wk), Umair Asgher

Dreux

Wahid Abdul, Mohammad Nisar, Ahmad Nabi, Tabish Bhatti, Mohammad Shahzeb, Hamza Niaz, Ammar Zahir (wk), Alexandre Harkouk, Usman Khan, Kamran Ahmadzai, Umar Khan, Mohammad Wahab-Khan, Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Sherazai Ajmal, Afridi Abdulwahid, Faizan Dar, Zahir Muzamil, Shahzad Hussain, Umar Ali, Adil Latif (wk), Asim Raja, Khan Aqil, Samad Haseeb, Shahbaz Javed, Zain Zahir, Zeeshan Shahid

Grigny Vipers

Amirdalingame Deva, Asfar Bazirhak, Benoit Dayanidhy, Dhulipala Chowdary (wk), Dushen Manikbowe, Hamidoullah Daulatzai, Hokamran Momand, Ihsanullah Mehri, Maroof Amir, Milad Zazai (wk), Mohamed Bazirhak, Rahimgul Naseri, Rahmatullah Mehri, Rajani Kumaravelu, Samiullah Mehri, Sandeep Singh, Shan Hussain, Suren Christy (wk), Thivain Menikbowe, Khaksar Amingul

Mitry

Farhat Azeem, Mustafa Omer, Muhammed Shafique, Ahmed Mumtaz, Muhammad Qasim, Arslan Noor, Abbas Khawar, Abuzar Hassan, Ahmed Bilal, Arslan Zafar (wk), Asim Ihsan, Hasnain Zafar, Khawar Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Arslan, Shah Pandikhail, Shahzad Umar, Hussain Yasir

Paris Knight Riders

Akbar Shah, Amer Barua, Azizullah Zadran, Bashajit Barua, Erfan Talach, Faheem Pachakhan, Faridon Khpalwak, Gul Mohammad Saleh, Haji Muhammad, Hossain Al Mahin, Imran Zadran, Javid Zadran, Saliman Zadran, Shahzad Naseem, Waheed Ahmadzai, Wali Khan, Azmir Ahmed, Jahirul Islam, Javed Zadran, Shakeel Ahmad

Paris Université Club

Sher Afridi, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Usman Shahid, William Singh, Abdullah Anwari, Chetan Chauhan, Shabbir Haras, Kismatullah Surate, Manish Kapoor, Tahseenullah Safi, Zafar Iqbal, Waseem Bhatti (wk), Mirwais Dawlatzai, Sediqullah Shirzad, Shahzad Mansoor (wk), Zika Ali

Paris Zalmi

Noman Amjad, Ashraf Mobashar, Zada Sher, Afzal Gujjar, Ali Noman, Arshad Sultan, Ihsan Waqas (wk), Ihsan Javeed, Imran Ahmad (wk), Jonbesh Zahir, Kafil Ahmadzai, Khil Zahidullah, Khil Hukumran, Khurram Shahzad, Kishan Patel, Mudassar Iqbal, Nawaz Adil, Quraish Rijaullah, Safi Faisal, Saif ur Rehman, Shaun Ranathunga, Sukhdeep Singh, Sulaiman Khan, Tanveer Iqbal, Yousufzai Khan, Ali Razzaq, Raza Hassan, Usman Zafar, Aziz Rahman, Kamal Patel

President XI

Dawood Ahmadzai, Lingeswaran Canessane (wk), Rahmatullah Mangal, Jubaid Ahamed (wk), Naim Daoudzai, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Rohullah Mangal, Zain Ahmad, Hussnain Afzal, Ikbal Hossain, Ahmadullah Malikzada, Arun Ramar, Djegadisvarane Sankaran, Jamshid Nasiri, Prebou Balane, Sajad Stanikzay, Suhail Nazir, Zaheer Zahiri

Royal 94

Johnmary Alestin, Logesh Augustin, Priyalaxan Uthayakumar, Balasingham Thanushan (wk), Constantin Onacias, Hari Nagarasa, Joseph Tharoon, Kamalanathan Subaskar, Kanagasabai Athiththan, Kapilraj Theiventhiran, Kukatharsan Kurumoorthy, Logarjan Athithan (wk), Loyola Alexander, Mathees Matheeswara (wk), Navaratnam Raviraj, Ramanan Indran (wk), Rasalingam Thananchayan, Sajeethiran Mariyathas, Thageekan Rajalingam, Vincent Vanujan, Yoganathan Regan, Jeevanithan Kalaivanan

Villeneuve Super Kings

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Kayanthan Sivakumar, Brathap Thirukkumaran (wk), Caleb Greepaan, Kanujan Kugathasan, Keethan Jeyakumar, Kirthigesan Ravichandran, Kuganesan Praveen (wk), Mahadevan Ambikaipiratheepan, Mohammed Azeem, Piratheep Gunarasa, Puvinsan Vijayakumaran, Robinsan Sivakumar, Sri Kumar Jathurshan, Sritharan Tharumakulasingam

