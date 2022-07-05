ECS Italy, Brescia, 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The European Cricket Series moves to Brescia in Italy from Monday, July 4. A total of six teams will participate in the tournament. Brescia CC, Janjua Brescia, Cividate, Kings XI, Jinnah Brescia, and Pak Lions Ghedi are the six participants.

Each team will play five games in the league phase before the tournament moves to the knockout stages. The final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 9.

Jinnah Brescia will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Janjua Brescia in the last year’s tournament decider.

JCC Brescia Cricket will host all the matches of the tournament.

ECS Italy, Brescia 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 4, Monday

Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia, 12:00 PM

Cividate vs Kings XI, 2:00 PM

Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia, 4:00 PM

Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi, 6:00 PM

July 5, Tuesday

Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate, 12:00 PM

Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, 2:00 PM

Kings XI vs Brescia CC, 4:00 PM

Pak Lions Ghedi vs Jinnah Brescia, 6:00 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Kings XI vs Pak Lions Ghedi, 12:00 PM

Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, 2:00 PM

Brescia CC vs Cividate, 4:00 PM

Kings XI vs Janjua Brescia, 6:00 PM

July 7, Thursday

Brescia CC vs Pak Lions Ghedi, 12:00 PM

Cividate vs Janjua Brescia, 2:00 PM

Jinnah Brescia vs Kings XI, 4:00 PM

July 8, Friday

Playoff 1, 12:00 PM

Eliminator 1, 2:00 PM

Playoff 2, 4:00 PM

Eliminator 2, 6:00 PM

Playoff 3, 8:00 PM

July 9, Saturday

Eliminator 3, 12:00 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:00 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:00 PM

Final, 8:00 PM

ECS Italy, Brescia 2022: Live streaming details

Fan Code App and Website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS Italy, Brescia 2022: Squads

Brescia CC

Ahsan Akbar, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Farooq Khan, Imad Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Kamran Muhammad, Muhammad Saqib, Nadjibullah Yasser, Naseer Husnain, Naveed Chaudhary, Owais Amjad, Qalab Sajjad, Rizwan Muhammad, Sajid Afridi, Yasir Dullu, Zeeshan Ayyub.

Kings XI

Abdullah Abdullah, Ali Noman, Amarjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Muhammad Shafique, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Ullah Habib, Vibhor Yadav, Vikas Kumar.

Jinnah Brescia

Ali raza Qaisar, Charith Fernando, Chaudhry Rukhsar, Faheem Nazir, Faisal Shabbir, Ghulam Farid, Hamid Nasir, Hamza Qaisar, Hasan Ali, Hasnat Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Humza Ishtiaq, Imran Muhammad, Janaka Wass, Mubashar Hussain, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Naeeem, Nisar Ahmed, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Rizwan Tanweer, Rizwan Yousaf, Sadat Ali, Sajjad Muhammad, Shahrukh Butt, Sharukh Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh, Suleman Ali.

Janjua Brescia

Adnan Ali, Afzal Muhammad, Ali Kamran, Azmat Ali, Bachittar Singh, Farhad Ali, Haseeb Abdul, Jaspinder Singh, Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Mehmood, Noman Ali Hussain, Raheem Qureshi, Rashid Zahid, Shazad Ahmed, Umair Baig, Usama Munir, Waseem Ahmad, Yousuf Maqsood, Zahid Ali.

Cividate

Abdul Rehman, Ali Sikandar, Arslan Muhammad, Azan Babar, Faizan Shabbir, Hamad Afzal, Isra Munshi, Kuljinder Singh, Musharraf Muzaffar, Parminder Kumar, Ram Hardeep, Ram Sunil, Ranjot Singh, Sajjad Ahmad, Sukhwinder Singh, Usama Muzaffar, Waleed Sikandar, Zain Ali.

Pak Lions Ghedi

Adnan Mahmood, Ali Raza, Asad Imran, Faisal Nadeem, Fakhar Imran, Hammad Ranjha, Hassan Naveed, Jawad Mohammad, Khurram Zafar, Mandeep Singh, Mohsin Iqbal, Mudassar Riaz, Naveed Ahmed, Rizwan uz Zaman, Tabassum Riaz, Taimoor Ali, Umair Muhammad, Waqar Ashraf, Zubair Hassan.

