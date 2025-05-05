ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025 will take place from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9 at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville. Five teams - Eastern Royals, Central Commanders, Southern Spitfires, Western Towers, and Yorkshire Cricket College - will participate in the tournament.

The tournament will follow the double round-robin format, with each team playing other teams twice in their respective groups. Eastern Royals and Central Commanders will be up against each other in the tournament’s opening encounter.

The top four teams in the points table will secure a place in the knockout stages, scheduled for May 9. Meanwhile, the team at the bottom of the points table will be knocked out of the competition.

The top two teams will meet in Qualifier 1, while the third & fourth-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator. However, the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will face each other in Qualifier 2. The final of the ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025 is scheduled to be played on May 9.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, live streaming details and squads of the ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025.

ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 5

Match 1: Eastern Royals vs Central Commanders, 2:45 PM

Match 2: Southern Spitfires vs Western Towers, 5:00 PM

Match 3: Central Commanders vs Yorkshire Cricket College, 7:00 PM

Match 4: Yorkshire Cricket College vs Western Towers, 9:00 PM

Match 5: Western Towers vs Eastern Royals, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 6: Southern Spitfires vs Yorkshire Cricket College, 2:45 PM

Match 7: Eastern Royals vs Southern Spitfires, 5:00 PM

Match 8: Western Towers vs Yorkshire Cricket College, 7:00 PM

Match 9: Central Commanders vs Western Towers, 9:00 PM

Match 10: Southern Spitfires vs Central Commanders, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 11: Eastern Royals vs Yorkshire Cricket College, 2:45 PM

Match 12: Yorkshire Cricket College vs Southern Spitfires, 5:00 PM

Match 13: Eastern Royals vs Western Towers, 7:00 PM

Match 14: Central Commanders vs Eastern Royals, 9:00 PM

Match 15: Western Towers vs Central Commanders, 11:00 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 16: Southern Spitfires vs Eastern Royals, 2:45 PM

Match 17: Yorkshire Cricket College vs Eastern Royals, 5:00 PM

Match 18: Western Towers vs Southern Spitfires, 7:00 PM

Match 19: Yorkshire Cricket College vs Central Commanders, 9:00 PM

Match 20: Central Commanders vs Southern Spitfires, 11:00 PM

Friday, May 9

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 4:45 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 7:45 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECS Jersey Liberation Series 2025: Full Squads

Central Commanders

Julius Sumerauer, Jonny Heward, Pete Gough, Joel Bastable, Ben Heelis, Abhishek Hongekar, Tim Townsend, Georon Claasen, Rhys Palmer, Scott Simpson, Scott Van Breda, George Hutchison, Will Wray, Lee Meloy, Dom Blampied, Armand Fourie, Ashraf Palliyarakkan, Kush Pathak, Stefan Schausberger

Eastern Royals

Robin Carnegie, Joel Dudley, Jack Kemp, Danyaal Khalid, Jack Lonsdale, Joshua Winstanley, Robbie Forrest, Barney Aston, Jack Vowden, Harrison Carylon, Adam Bradbury, Sam Patidar, Aadi Singh, George Cousins, Nigel Crocker, Luke Bosio, Toby Thirkettle, Tony Carlyon, Vishal Sancheti

Southern Spitfires

James Smith, Zak Tribe, Patrick Beau Gurner, Elliot Corbel, Alistair Webster, Steve Bullen, Michael Pih, Nadeem Shaikh, Toby Britton, Thomas Shenton, Adam Hayward, Neal Davies, Tom Kerns, Anosh Thampi, Warwick Firth, Edward Giles, Joe Everett, Matthew Langford, Sam Dewhurst

Western Towers

Corey Bisson, Jack De Gruchy, Freddie Harben, Dan Phillips, Fahad Siddiqi, Daniel Birrell, Theo Pullman, Harry Brooks, James Bradbury, Andr Dewhurst, Toby Marett, Paul Hutchinson, Jacques van der Walt, James Wiseman, Charlie Brennan, Huzaif Syed, Amin Muhammad, Tayyab Ali

Yorkshire Cricket College

Harry Wilkinson, Harry Lambley, Ethan Caisley, Charlie Wells, Hasan Ali, Elliot Mitchell, Daniel Ridgway, Oliver Wakefield, Sam Martin, Will Harwood, Bailey Goodlad, Daniel Marshall, Joseph Dixon, Max Turner, Aaron Macrae

