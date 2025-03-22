ECS Portugal 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

European Cricket is all set to move to Portugal for ECS Portugal 2025, starting on Saturday, March 22. Santarem Cricket Ground in Portugal is all set to host all the matches of the competition. A total of 34 games are set to be played in this campaign.

Brothers XI Portugal, Friendship CC, Coimbra Knights, Lisbon Super Giants, Team Tigers Portugal, and Werewolves CC are the six participating teams in this year's ECS Portugal competition.

Each team will play the other side two times in a double round-robin format. The top four teams will move to the playoffs. The grand finale of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 28.

A total of 19 teams played in the ECS Portugal 2024. After playing 94 matches in the league phase, four teams qualified for the playoffs. Malo and Gamblers SC qualified for the final with the former winning the Golden Ball after the encounter was tied.

Notably, the European Cricket Series started as a competition with eight European Clubs and 16 games in 2019. However, in four years, the ECS has spanned into 35 nations with over 330 game days and over 1800 TV matches in 20 countries.

ECS Portugal 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 22

Match 1: Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 2: Lisbon Super Giants vs Team Tigers Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 3: Friendship CC vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 4: Lisbon Super Giants vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 5: Team Tigers Portugal vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Sunday, March 23

Match 6: Coimbra Knights vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 7: Team Tigers Portugal vs Friendship CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 8: Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Super Giants, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 9: Werewolves CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 10: Friendship CC vs Lisbon Super Giants, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Monday, March 24

Match 11: Team Tigers Portugal vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 12: Coimbra Knights vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 13: Friendship CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 14: Coimbra Knights vs Team Tigers Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 15: Lisbon Super Giants vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, March 25

Match 16: Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 17: Lisbon Super Giants vs Team Tigers Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 18: Friendship CC vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 19: Lisbon Super Giants vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 20: Team Tigers Portugal vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 21: Coimbra Knights vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 22: Team Tigers Portugal vs Friendship CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 23: Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Super Giants, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 24: Werewolves CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 25: Friendship CC vs Lisbon Super Giants, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Thursday, March 27

Match 26: Team Tigers Portugal vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 27: Coimbra Knights vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 28: Friendship CC vs Brothers XI Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 29: Coimbra Knights vs Team Tigers Portugal, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 30: Lisbon Super Giants vs Werewolves CC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

Friday, March 28

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 4:30 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 7:30 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, Santarem Cricket Ground, Santarem, Portugal, 10:30 PM

ECS Portugal 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the ECS Portugal 2025 tournament for fans in India. However, there is no live tournament telecast in the country.

ECS Portugal 2025: Full Squads

Brothers XI Portugal

Amarjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Mandip Singh, Parminder Jeet, Sunil Kumar, Davinder Singh, Dilbag Singh, Harsh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Lovejit Singh, Satnam Singh, Varinder Singh, Amritpal Singh (wk), Gurlal Singh (wk), Pardeep Nangloo (wk), Rahul Bhardwaj, Rajesh Veera, Sukhwinder Singh, Varandeep

Friendship CC

Kamrul Islam, Md Tuhin, Mohammad Al Amin, Raju Miah, Ifti Islam, Imtiaz Rana, Jahirul Islam, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mozaffar Hossain Razu, Mursalin Habibul, Sabit Anik, Suhan Ahmed, Zubayarul Islam, Mizu Rahman (wk), Sabbir Ahmed (wk), Enamul Shamim, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Ali

Coimbra Knights

Aba Durrani, Ahmed Jubayer, Gama Singh, Gaurav Singh, Hari Singh, Jagu Singh, Love Singh, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Muahid Khan, Ravinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Rupinder Singh, Ahsan Memon, Aman Singh, Deepu Jakhu, Falak Zeb, Ishwor Khanal, Junaid Khan, MD Uddin, Monju Hossain, Muhammad Ans, Prakash Aryal, Saddam Raiyan, Shub Jakhu, Tejpreet Singh, Zahid Abbas, Dawood Muhammad (wk), Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Md Omar Faruk (wk), Rasel Bapari (wk), Sam Houghton (wk), Armaan Jakhu, Gurjinder Singh, Lakshan Weerakoon, Mehran Syed, Muhammad Abrar, Rakib Al Hasan, Rocky, Sabi Sroya, Waseem Torwali

Lisbon Super Giants

Anupkumar Shrivastav, Ashok Kumar Banger, Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajesh Rajesh, Ronak Patel, Sooraj Sukumaran, Surya Partap, Amandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jeewan Giri, Lakha Multani, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Akshay Thorbole (wk), Hardik Patel, Nikhil Dhingra (wk), Atta us Samad, Harpreet Attri, Jashanpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh, Nirav Gabani, Rutul Chaudhari, Sanjay Patel, Shani Patel, Shivankar Sharma

Team Tigers Portugal

Asif Ataur, Mohammad Rasel, Tasnim Rahman, Tushar Shah, Zahid Hasan, Azm Monjur, Bilal Hazrat, Mahmudul Khan, Md Omar Faruk, Md Sifatul Sagar, Samadur Rahman, Shree Das, Shuvra Biswas, Amzad Hossain (wk), Foyez Uddin (wk), Rupan Das (wk), Jibon Naidu, Muhammed Bakor, Mujibur Rahman, Ruhan Khan

Werewolves CC

Ajay Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Rab Nawaz, Ahmad Shafaat, Daljit Rai, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jagdeep Bumrah, Laxman, Muhammad Tabish, Rajbir Singh, Sanamdeep Singh, Hamza Farooq (wk), Ram Haritwal (wk), Akash Sood, Amritpal Singh, Karanbir Dhillon, Parvinder Singh

