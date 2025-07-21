ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Sweden is all set to return for its fourth edition. It has been scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 23, and run until Sunday, July 27. Over the period, 24 matches will be played at the Botkyrka Cricket Center in Stockholm.

Ad

This year’s tournament will feature five teams vying for the coveted title. The competition will follow a double round-robin structure, with each side scheduled to play eight matches. A total of 24 matches will be played across five days, culminating in the final on July 27. The structure ensures that teams have ample opportunity to make a comeback and earn their place in the final.

In the 2023 edition, Huddinge emerged as champions after a commanding seven-wicket victory over Alby Zalmi in the final. Saeed Ahmed stood out as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with an impressive 408 runs, while Javid Dawwodzai led the bowling charts with 21 wickets.

Ad

Trending

Alby Zalmi remains the most successful franchise in ECS Sweden history, having secured two titles. As the tournament returns for its fourth season, fans can expect top-tier performances, fierce rivalries, and thrilling moments that continue to elevate the standard of European cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, July 23

Ad

Match 1 – Alby Zalmi vs Huddinge, 12:15pm

Match 2 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta, 2:15pm

Match 3 – Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm

Match 4 – Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 6:15pm

Match 5 – Marsta vs Alby Zalmi, 8:15pm

Thursday, July 24

Match 6 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta, 12:15pm

Match 7 – Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge, 2:15pm

Match 8 – Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 4:15pm

Match 9 – Rising Phoenix vs Marsta, 6:15pm

Match 10 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix, 8:15pm

Friday, July 25

Match 11 – Alby Zalmi vs Rising Phoenix, 12:15pm

Ad

Match 12 – Marsta vs Huddinge, 2:15pm

Match 13 – Marsta vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm

Match 14 – Huddinge vs Rising Phoenix, 6:15pm

Match 15 – Marsta vs Huddinge, 8:15pm

Saturday, July 26

Match 16 – Alby Zalmi vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 12:15pm

Match 17 – Rising Phoenix vs Marsta, 2:15pm

Match 18 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm

Match 19 – Rising Phoenix vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 6:15pm

Match 20 – Alby Zalmi vs Rising Phoenix, 8:15pm

Sunday, July 27

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, 12:15pm

Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, 2:15pm

Ad

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 5:15pm

Final – TBC vs TBC, 8:15pm

ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025, on the FanCode app and website.

ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Squads

Alby Zalmi

Abdullah Khalil, Aman Zahid, Arslan Ali, Azam Khalil, Chinthaka Rajapaksha, Essa Farooq, Fahad Waqas, Farhan Ali, Farqaleet Kirmani, Faruk Ahmed, Hamza Baig, Hamzah Hashmi, Ismaeel Zia, Lemar Momand, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Khattak, Muhammad Saile, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Murtaza Syed, Musti Hotak, Qazi Taqweem, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel Khan, Saad Nawaz, Sami Khalil, Shahidullah Safi, Usman Jabbar, Zabi Niazy, Zabiullah Khalil, Zia Alozai.

Ad

Huddinge

Abdul Abdullah, Akmal Zuwak, Ataullah Safi, Azam Mohammad, Bakht Pervaiz, Farhad Momand, Imal Zuwak, Jawid Hadawal, Kamran Ahmadzai, Muhammad Zafar, Nasir Iqbal, Naveed Ahmed, Omran Zazai, Rashid Khan, Rohullah Safi, Saeed Ahmed, Samee Ullah, Samiullah Rahmani, Tariq Zuwak, Yaseen Khan.

Jinnah CC Stockholm

Aswad Qudeer, Azeem Amin, Daud Qudeer, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Jamal Nasir, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Bilal, Naeem Sabir, Sameer Khan, Sharjeel Sadaqat, Usman Daud, Waleed Rasheed, Waqar Hassan.

Ad

Marsta

Abaidur Rehman, Ajmal Raza, Amish Javed, Asif Loan, Danish Jahanzeb, Ghazal Ahmed, Hamid Mahmood, Humayun Jyoti, Kashif Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Muhammad Waleed, Nazmul Hashan, Shahid Mustafa, Shaurav Sarkar, Syed Waqas, Umair Muzammal, Waqas Anis, Zain Imtiaz, Zairi Baig.

Rising Phoenix

Anirudh Maiya, Archit Dhupar, Darshan Lakhani, Harsha Aithal, Karthik Shivakumar, Loiston D'sa, Manish Pradhan, Namdev Karande, Nishchay Sharma, Pratik Sankhe, Prats Chougule, Raghu Gundra, Rajan Khandelwal, Shreyas Maligemane, Shubham Shrivastava, Sunil Kaklij, Sunil Yadav, Swapnil Kale, Tushar Ojha, Umair Khalid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️