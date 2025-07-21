ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Sweden is all set to return for its fourth edition. It has been scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 23, and run until Sunday, July 27. Over the period, 24 matches will be played at the Botkyrka Cricket Center in Stockholm.
This year’s tournament will feature five teams vying for the coveted title. The competition will follow a double round-robin structure, with each side scheduled to play eight matches. A total of 24 matches will be played across five days, culminating in the final on July 27. The structure ensures that teams have ample opportunity to make a comeback and earn their place in the final.
In the 2023 edition, Huddinge emerged as champions after a commanding seven-wicket victory over Alby Zalmi in the final. Saeed Ahmed stood out as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with an impressive 408 runs, while Javid Dawwodzai led the bowling charts with 21 wickets.
Alby Zalmi remains the most successful franchise in ECS Sweden history, having secured two titles. As the tournament returns for its fourth season, fans can expect top-tier performances, fierce rivalries, and thrilling moments that continue to elevate the standard of European cricket.
On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:
ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Wednesday, July 23
Match 1 – Alby Zalmi vs Huddinge, 12:15pm
Match 2 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta, 2:15pm
Match 3 – Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm
Match 4 – Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 6:15pm
Match 5 – Marsta vs Alby Zalmi, 8:15pm
Thursday, July 24
Match 6 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta, 12:15pm
Match 7 – Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge, 2:15pm
Match 8 – Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 4:15pm
Match 9 – Rising Phoenix vs Marsta, 6:15pm
Match 10 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix, 8:15pm
Friday, July 25
Match 11 – Alby Zalmi vs Rising Phoenix, 12:15pm
Match 12 – Marsta vs Huddinge, 2:15pm
Match 13 – Marsta vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm
Match 14 – Huddinge vs Rising Phoenix, 6:15pm
Match 15 – Marsta vs Huddinge, 8:15pm
Saturday, July 26
Match 16 – Alby Zalmi vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 12:15pm
Match 17 – Rising Phoenix vs Marsta, 2:15pm
Match 18 – Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Alby Zalmi, 4:15pm
Match 19 – Rising Phoenix vs Jinnah CC Stockholm, 6:15pm
Match 20 – Alby Zalmi vs Rising Phoenix, 8:15pm
Sunday, July 27
Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, 12:15pm
Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, 2:15pm
Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 5:15pm
Final – TBC vs TBC, 8:15pm
ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025, on the FanCode app and website.
ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2025: Full Squads
Alby Zalmi
Abdullah Khalil, Aman Zahid, Arslan Ali, Azam Khalil, Chinthaka Rajapaksha, Essa Farooq, Fahad Waqas, Farhan Ali, Farqaleet Kirmani, Faruk Ahmed, Hamza Baig, Hamzah Hashmi, Ismaeel Zia, Lemar Momand, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Khattak, Muhammad Saile, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Murtaza Syed, Musti Hotak, Qazi Taqweem, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel Khan, Saad Nawaz, Sami Khalil, Shahidullah Safi, Usman Jabbar, Zabi Niazy, Zabiullah Khalil, Zia Alozai.
Huddinge
Abdul Abdullah, Akmal Zuwak, Ataullah Safi, Azam Mohammad, Bakht Pervaiz, Farhad Momand, Imal Zuwak, Jawid Hadawal, Kamran Ahmadzai, Muhammad Zafar, Nasir Iqbal, Naveed Ahmed, Omran Zazai, Rashid Khan, Rohullah Safi, Saeed Ahmed, Samee Ullah, Samiullah Rahmani, Tariq Zuwak, Yaseen Khan.
Jinnah CC Stockholm
Aswad Qudeer, Azeem Amin, Daud Qudeer, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Jamal Nasir, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Bilal, Naeem Sabir, Sameer Khan, Sharjeel Sadaqat, Usman Daud, Waleed Rasheed, Waqar Hassan.
Marsta
Abaidur Rehman, Ajmal Raza, Amish Javed, Asif Loan, Danish Jahanzeb, Ghazal Ahmed, Hamid Mahmood, Humayun Jyoti, Kashif Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Muhammad Waleed, Nazmul Hashan, Shahid Mustafa, Shaurav Sarkar, Syed Waqas, Umair Muzammal, Waqas Anis, Zain Imtiaz, Zairi Baig.
Rising Phoenix
Anirudh Maiya, Archit Dhupar, Darshan Lakhani, Harsha Aithal, Karthik Shivakumar, Loiston D'sa, Manish Pradhan, Namdev Karande, Nishchay Sharma, Pratik Sankhe, Prats Chougule, Raghu Gundra, Rajan Khandelwal, Shreyas Maligemane, Shubham Shrivastava, Sunil Kaklij, Sunil Yadav, Swapnil Kale, Tushar Ojha, Umair Khalid.
