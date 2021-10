ECS T10 Greece 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The inaugural European Championship Series T10 (ECS T10) Greece 2021 is all set to commence on Monday, 18th October.

The tournament will be held in Greece for the very first time and will see five teams playing in a round-robin-style contest. Each team will be up against the other twice across six days. The tournament features some brilliant sides with quality players and is expected to be an intense one.

Athens Cricket Academy, Forge, Kallithea Sixers Athens, Dekathlon and G.E.K. are the five teams competing in the event. 24 matches will be contested over six days with the final set for October 23rd.

All matches will be played at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu.

ECS T10 Greece 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, October 18

Dekathlon vs G.E.K, 12:30 PM

Dekathlon vs G.E.K, 2:30 PM

Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge, 4:30 PM

Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, October 19

G.E.K vs Athens Cricket Academy, 12:30 PM

G.E.K vs Athens Cricket Academy, 2:30 PM

Forge vs Dekathlon, 4:30 PM

Forge vs Dekathlon, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, October 20

Dekathlon vs Kallithea Sixers Athens, 12:30 PM

Dekathlon vs Kallithea Sixers Athens, 2:30 PM

Athens Cricket Academy vs Forge, 4:30 PM

Athens Cricket Academy vs Forge, 6:30 PM

Thursday, October 21

Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Athens Cricket Academy, 12:30 PM

Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Athens Cricket Academy, 2:30 PM

Forge vs G.E.K, 4:30 PM

Forge vs G.E.K, 6:30 PM

Friday, October 22

Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon, 12:30 PM

Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon, 2:30 PM

G.E.K vs Kallithea Sixers Athens, 4:30 PM

G.E.K vs Kallithea Sixers Athens, 6:30 PM

Saturday, October 23

Eliminator, 11:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 4:30 PM

Final, 7:45 PM

ECS T10 Greece 2021: Live Stream

The ECS T10 Greece matches will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network's YouTube channel and FanCode app & website.

ECS T10 Greece 2021: Full Squads

Athens Cricket Academy

Abdul Hayee Abid, Akif Khan, Muhammad Kamal Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Qaiser Abbas, Qasir Amin, Saleem Mahar, Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Tausseef Ahmed, Toseef Afzal, Umer Abbas, Waheed Akbar, Waqas Ashiq, Zain Ali Haidar, Zaryab Abbas, Zubair Ashraf, Ali Shah, Bilal Muhamad, Choudhry Mehdi Khan, Humayun Safdar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Imran

Forge

Abdur Rahman Mamund, Omid Niazi, Shabbir Arslan, Shabbir Hussain, Umair Javid, Waseem Ali, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Ali Asghar, Amjad Amboo, Issa Muhammad, Nabi Jan Ahmadzai, Nasir Mommandi, Nemat Logaree

Kallithea Sixers Athens

Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Russell Courts, Stauros Spyrou, Tom Gooderham, Vaios Pringas, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Clinton Freeman, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Jonathan Allen, Meraj Nasser, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Parveez Niazai

Dekathlon

Abbas Anjum, Amanullah Syed, Muhammed Shafique, Ramzan Muhammed, Razwan Ali, Sajjad Akram, Shahbaz Akram, Tahir Ali, Thomas Zotos, Zubair Khan, Amarpreet Mehmi, Bilal Ghulam, Georgios Kardakaris, Giannis Moutsos, Hamza Ameer, Hasan Amigudin, Mohsin Ali, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Waqas

G.E.K

Aamir Javaid, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Alexandros Lagos, Arslan Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spyridon Tsirigotis, Spyros Giotis, Stathis Kakarougas, Tasos Manousis, Georgios Vramis, Giorgos Nikitas, Ilias Bardis, Nikolaos Mourikis, Nikos Bouzis, Sinan Khan, Spiros Bogdos, Spiros Syriotis

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee