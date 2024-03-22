ECS T10 Portugal 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

After the conclusion of the European Cricket League 2024, the European Cricket moves to Portugal, starting on Sunday, March 24. The Santarem Cricket Ground in Cartaxo will host the campaign.

A total of 14 teams will take part in the competition, with seven teams divided into two groups each. In Group A, the seven teams are Coimbra Knights, Gamblers SC, Gorkha XI, Lisbon Capitals, Lisbon Super Giants, Punjab CC Amadora, and Team Tigers Portugal.

In Group B, Fighters CC, Friendship CC, Lisbon Werewolves, Malo, Oeiras, Precious CC, and Ronin CC are the seven participating sides.

Each team will play a total of 12 games in the double round-robin format in the group stage. The Super Five stage will start on Friday, April 12. The playoffs are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14.

In the 2023 edition, Malo defeated Gamblers SC by 31 runs in the grand finale to enter this season as the defending champions.

Lisbon Capitals’ batter Amir Das with 267 runs ended the campaign as the leading run-scorer at an average of 29.67 while Gamblers SC bowler Ankush Kumar with 17 scalps from nine innings emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

The 20-day-long tournament will give an ideal platform for all cricketers across Portugal to give their best and stand a chance to compete in future tournaments as well.

ECS T10 Portgual 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 24, Sunday

Match 1 - Gorkha XI vs Gamblers SC, 2:30 PM

Match 2 - Lisbon Capitals vs Punjab CC Amadora, 4:30 PM

Match 3 - Gorkha XI vs Gamblers SC, 6:30 PM

Match 4 - Lisbon Capitals vs Punjab CC Amadora, 8:30 PM

Match 5 - Gorkha XI vs Punjab CC Amadora, 10:30 PM

March 25, Monday

Match 6 - Lisbon Super Giants vs Team Tigers Portugal, 2:30 PM

Match 7 - Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC, 4:30 PM

Match 8 - Lisbon Super Giants vs Team Tigers Portugal, 6:30 PM

Match 9 - Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC, 8:30 PM

Match 10 - Lisbon Super Giants vs Gamblers SC, 10:30 PM

March 26, Tuesday

Match 11 - Lisbon Capitals vs Gorkha XI, 2:30 PM

Match 12 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Team Tigers Portugal, 4:30 PM

Match 13 - Lisbon Capitals vs Gorkha XI, 6:30 PM

Match 14 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Team Tigers Portugal, 8:30 PM

Match 15 - Lisbon Capitals vs Team Tigers Portugal, 10:30 PM

March 27, Wednesday

Match 16 - Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Super Giants, 2:30 PM

Match 17 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Gorkha XI, 4:30 PM

Match 18 - Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Super Giants, 6:30 PM

Match 19 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Gorkha XI, 8:30 PM

Match 20 - Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha XI, 10:30 PM

March 28, Thursday

Match 21 - Gamblers SC vs Punjab CC Amadora, 2:30 PM

Match 22 - Lisbon Super Giants vs Lisbon Capitals, 4:30 PM

Match 23 - Gamblers SC vs Punjab CC Amadora, 6:30 PM

Match 24 - Lisbon Super Giants vs Lisbon Capitals, 8:30 PM

Match 25 - Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:30 PM

March 29, Friday

Match 26 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Super Giants, 2:30 PM

Match 27 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Coimbra Knights, 4:30 PM

Match 28 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Super Giants, 6:30 PM

Match 29 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Coimbra Knights, 8:30 PM

Match 30 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Coimbra Knights, 10:30 PM

March 30, Saturday

Match 31 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Gamblers SC, 2:30 PM

Match 32 - Lisbon Capitals vs Coimbra Knights, 4:30 PM

Match 33 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Gamblers SC, 6:30 PM

Match 34 - Lisbon Capitals vs Coimbra Knights, 8:30 PM

Match 35 - Team Tigers Portugal vs Lisbon Capitals, 10:30 PM

March 31, Sunday

Match 36 - Gorkha XI vs Coimbra Knights, 2:30 PM

Match 37 - Gorkha XI vs Lisbon Super Giants, 4:30 PM

Match 38 - Gorkha XI vs Coimbra Knights, 6:30 PM

Match 39 - Gorkha XI vs Lisbon Super Giants, 8:30 PM

Match 40 - Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Super Giants, 10:30 PM

April 1, Monday

Match 41 - Gorkha XI vs Punjab CC Amadora, 2:30 PM

Match 42 - Gamblers SC vs Lisbon Capitals, 4:30 PM

Match 43 - Malo vs Friendship CC, 6:30 PM

Match 44 - Oeiras vs Fighters CC, 8:30 PM

April 2, Tuesday

Match 45 - Malo vs Oeiras, 2:30 PM

Match 46 - Fighters CC vs Friendship CC, 4:30 PM

Match 47 - Malo vs Oeiras, 6:30 PM

Match 48 - Fighters CC vs Friendship CC, 8:30 PM

Match 49 - Malo vs Friendship CC, 10:30 PM

April 3, Wednesday

Match 50 - Precious CC vs Ronin CC, 2:30 PM

Match 51 - Lisbon Werewolves vs Oeiras, 4:30 PM

Match 52 - Precious CC vs Ronin CC, 6:30 PM

Match 53 - Lisbon Werewolves vs Oeiras, 8:30 PM

Match 54 - Precious CC vs Oeiras, 10:30 PM

April 4, Thursday

Match 55 - Fighters CC vs Malo, 2:30 PM

Match 56 - Friendship CC vs Ronin CC, 4:30 PM

Match 57 - Fighters CC vs Malo, 6:30 PM

Match 58 - Friendship CC vs Ronin CC, 8:30 PM

Match 59 - Fighters CC vs Ronin CC, 10:30 PM

April 5, Friday

Match 60 - Lisbon Werewolves vs Precious CC, 2:30 PM

Match 61 - Ronin CC vs Malo, 4:30 PM

Match 62 - Lisbon Werewolves vs Precious CC, 6:30 PM

Match 63 - Ronin CC vs Malo, 8:30 PM

Match 64 - Lisbon Werewolves vs Malo, 10:30 PM

April 8, Monday

Match 65 - Oeiras vs Friendship CC, 2:30 PM

Match 66 - Precious CC vs Fighters CC, 4:30 PM

Match 67 - Oeiras vs Friendship CC, 6:30 PM

Match 68 - Precious CC vs Fighters CC, 8:30 PM

Match 69 - Oeiras vs Fighters CC, 10:30 PM

April 9, Tuesday

Match 70 - Friendship CC vs Precious CC, 2:30 PM

Match 71 - Ronin CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 4:30 PM

Match 72 - Friendship CC vs Precious CC, 6:30 PM

Match 73 - Ronin CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 8:30 PM

Match 74 - Friendship CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 10:30 PM

April 10, Wednesday

Match 75 - Ronin CC vs Oeiras, 2:30 PM

Match 76 - Fighters CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 4:30 PM

Match 77 - Fighters CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 6:30 PM

Match 78 - Fighters CC vs Lisbon Werewolves, 8:30 PM

Match 79 - Ronin CC vs Fighters CC, 10:30 PM

April 11, Thursday

Match 80 - Malo vs Lisbon Werewolves, 2:30 PM

Match 81 - Malo vs Precious CC, 4:30 PM

Match 82 - Malo vs Lisbon Werewolves, 6:30 PM

Match 83 - Malo vs Precious CC, 8:30 PM

Match 84 - Oeiras vs Precious CC, 10:30 PM

April 12, Friday

Super Five Match 1 - 2:30 PM

Super Five Match 2 - 4:30 PM

Super Five Match 3 - 6:30 PM

Super Five Match 4 - 8:30 PM

Super Five Match 5 - 10:30 PM

April 13, Saturday

Super Five Match 6 - 2:30 PM

Super Five Match 7 - 4:30 PM

Super Five Match 8 - 6:30 PM

Super Five Match 9 - 8:30 PM

Super Five Match 10 - 10:30 PM

April 14, Sunday

Eliminator - 2:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - 4:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - 7:30 PM

Final - 10:30 PM

ECS T10 Portgual 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live-stream the competition for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament.

ECS T10 Portgual 2024: Full Squads

Ronin CC

Amir Riaz, Ashutosh Gautam, Harpreet Singh, Shafraz Nizar, Tariq Khan, Vishal Arora, Abujar Liton, Gurjant Dhillon, Harbaksh Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Jayamurugan Subbaiyan, Kieron Kandel, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Prabh Cheema, Rasel Khan, Ujjval Kansal, Gaurav Sharma (Wk), Navendu Sinha (Wk), Yasar Arafath (Wk), Bipin Thapa, Utsab Karki

Gorkha XI

Amandeep Ghumman, Faruk Ahmed, Mahdi Al Mahmud, Shofi Ahmed, Waleed Imran, Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Binit Kumar, Dipak Poudel, Hardeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Manjit Singh, Md Towsif Fahim, Mozahid Hossen, Shayaddur Rahman, Share Ali (Wk), Suman Ghimire (Wk), Abdus Samad, Ahammad Ullah, Gurbhej Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sushil Kumar

Gamblers SC

Amandeep Khokhar, Devender Mehla, Mayank Darji, Md Abid, Sagar Kataria, Vikash Sikhri, Gurpinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Janak Humagain, Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Nishant Verma, Ranjit Narayan, Rayhan Khan, Sachin, Sripal Matta, Sunny Dayal, Ankush Kumar (Wk), Kuldeep Gholiya (Wk), Balkrisna Rajeshkumar, Kamal Sharma, Nitin Kamboj, Prikshit Kaushik, Sunil Kumar

Punjab CC Amadora

Abdul Mateen, Aitzaz Arshad, Arslan Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq, Rao Imran, Sachin Sachin, Sanjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Umar Muhammad, Adnan Ali, Mubeen Tariq, Muzamal Abbas, Parveen Singh, Saqib Younas, Shad Ali, Usama Zahid, Zohaib Sarwar, Faisal Mushtaq (Wk), Jabran Gulzar (Wk), Gurjit Singh, Qasim Anwar, Syed Ali Naqi

Lisbon Capitals

Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Rohit Malhotra, Faizal Rahim, Rahul Hudda, Samarth Patel, Amir Dar (Wk), Kishan Suthar (Wk), Mayank Raval (Wk), Sunil Patel (Wk), Akshar Patel, Danish Siddique, Parth Patel, Patel Mitul

Lisbon Super Giants

Anthony Chambers, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Bokhariya Karan, Chaudhari Utsav, Harpreet Attri, Jeewan Giri, Pratik Patel, Ronak Patel, Suman Bhowmik, Amandeep Singh, Chetan Sharma, Jaswant Singh, Nayan Bhatt, Nikhil Chand, Saddam Raiyan, Surya Pratap, Hardikkumar Patel (Wk), Harinder Singh, Nirav Gabani, Patel Shani, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Samad Us Atta, Shivankar Sharma, Sooraj Sukumaran

Team Tigers Portugal

Amzad Hossain, Asif Ataur, Azim Rahi, Kadir Abdul, Tushar Shah, Ubaydur Rahman, Ankit Singh, Mahmudul Khan, Mohammad Rasel, Omar Faruk, Rupan Das, Shuvra Biswas, Syed Shamiul, Zahid Hasan, Foyez Uddin (Wk), Ahmad Siddiqui, Al Amin Ullash, Emon Hasan, Jibon Naidu, Md Tusar, Muhammed Bakor, Mujibur Rahman, Ruhan Khan, Yusuf Miah

Coimbra Knights

Altar Rahim, Bachiter Singh, Falak Zeb, Lovey Saini, Nikhilesh Raghu, Porto Usman, Ravi Jakhu, Ravinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Satinder Singh, Stephen Waddell, Zulfiqar Hussain, Gurjinder Singh, Malcolm Dmello, James Smallman (Wk), Naveed Khan (Wk), Ahsan Gahsan, Jagdeep Josan, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Dawood, Richard John

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Amandeep Singh, Amir Ali, Asim Sarwar, Danial Asghar, Fraz Ejaz, Mien Mehmood, Saim Ali, Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Imran Khan, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali Mehdi, Syed Maisam Ali, Usama Javid, Roushan Singh, Assad Mehmood, Gill Singh, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Rizwan, Waleed Amjad

Oeiras

Conrad Greenshields, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Miguel Stoman, Aarav Andhariya, Amit Kumar, Brendan Badenhorst, Diego Mendonca, Gurjeet Singh, Junaid Khan, Malik Shan, Arslan Naseem, Francoise Stoman (Wk), Girish Singh (Wk), Parth Jounjat (Wk), Sameer Pirani (Wk), Alex Macey, Arnav Kamboj, Diogo Martins, Juan Henri, Krishna Neupane, Lakshan Weerakoon, Rahul Vishwakarma, Sagar Mangalorkar, Taj Muhammad, Zayan Ali

Friendship CC

Enamul Shamim, Md Imran, Mohammad Al Amin, Nazrul Islam, Sabbir Ahmed, Saddam Akbory, Sajjad Hossin, Badrul Haydar, Imtiaz Rana, Jayed Alam, Mohammad Asad, Sabbir Hussain, Abdul Motin, Abu Sufiyan, Ashraful Rupu, Naim Rahman

Fighters CC

Bhupinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Parminder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Dalwinder Singh, Harjot Sahota, Jasbinder Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shan, Varinder Virk, Zahid Hussain, Parwinder Singh (Wk), Lalit Kumar, Rahul, Shumaim Rehman

Precious CC

Asad Anwar, Bahader Singh, Ghulam Dastgir, Sanjay Kumar, Balwinder Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Harpreet Sandhu, Jass Gill, Keshav Saini, Monit Patel, Saleem Sarwar, Sunny Singh, Amandeep Singh (Wk), Baljeet Singh (Wk), Krishkumar Goswami (Wk), Gurwinder Singh, Karan Karan, Sarabjeet Singh

Lisbon Werewolves

Ahmed Shafaat, Ali Raza, Arslan Liaqat, Gagan Purewal, Gagan Virk, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Kashi Ram, Manmeet Ghuman, Muhammad Tabish, Onkar Singh, Rajbir Singh, Ram Haritwal, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Singh, Sachin, Sandeep

