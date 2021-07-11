ECS T10 Romania 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series now moves from Bulgaria to Romania, where a total of five teams will clash against each other for silverware, starting on July 12.

United, Bucharest Gladiators, Cluj, ACCB and Baneasa are the five teams that are participating in the tournament. ACCB, who played last season as ICC (Indian CC) Bucharest, will enter the competition as defending champions.

Pavel Florin, one of the well-known players, will also participate in the tournament. He will be part of the Bucharest Gladiators side. All matches of the competition will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest.

ECS T10 Romania 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 12, Monday

United vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:30 AM

United vs Bucharest Gladiators, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Baneasa, 5:30 PM

July 13, Tuesday

Cluj vs United, 11:30 AM

Cluj vs United, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 5:30 PM

July 14, Wednesday

Cluj vs Baneasa, 11:30 AM

Cluj vs Baneasa, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs United, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs United, 5:30 PM

July 15, Thursday

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators, 11:30 AM

Baneasa vs Bucharest Gladiators, 1:30 PM

ACCB vs Cluj, 3:30 PM

ACCB vs Cluj, 5:30 PM

July 16, Friday

United vs Baneasa, 11:30 AM

United vs Baneasa, 1:30 PM

Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj, 3:30 PM

Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj, 5:30 PM

July 17, Saturday

Eliminator, 11:30 AM

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 4:30 PM

Final, 7:30 PM

ECS T10 Romania 2021: Live-streaming details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Romania 2021: Squads

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

Baneasa

Adnan Hanif, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif, Bilal Shah, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif, Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Pradeep Priyankara, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor, Sheriyar Sohail

United

Kaustubh Chavan, Laurentiu Gharasim, Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Rovinaka Ransilu, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Jawad, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath

