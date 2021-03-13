ECS T10 Rome 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

ECS T10 Rome 2021 will commence on March 15, with the finals slated for March 20. Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club, who won the trophy last season, will not feature in the upcoming edition of the ECS T10 Rome, meaning a new champion will definitely be crowned at the end of the campaign.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Royal Roma, Roma CC, Asian Latina, and Kent Lanka are the five teams participating in the ECS T10 Rome 2021. All matches will be played at the Roma Cricket ground in Rome. Roma Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma are the two newbies on the Italian cricket circuit. The duo will want to leave a great impression in the ECS T10 Rome against established sides like Asian Latina and Kent Lanka.

ECS T10 Rome League 2021: Schedule and Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

15th March, Monday

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma at 1:00 PM

Roma CC vs Asian Latina at 3:00 PM

Asian Latina vs Royal Roma at 5:00 PM

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Roma CC at 7:30 PM

16th March, Tuesday

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma at 1:00 PM

Rome CC vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun at 3:00 PM

Asian Latina vs Royal Roma at 5:00 PM

Royal Roma vs Roma CC at 7:30 PM

17th March, Wednesday

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun at 1:00 PM

Roma CC vs Royal Roma at 3:00 PM

Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina at 5:00 PM

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka at 7:30 PM

18th March, Thursday

Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma at 1:00 PM

Roma CC vs Kent Lanka at 3:00 PM

Asian Latina s Roma CC at 5:00 PM

Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka at 7:30 PM

19th March, Friday

Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina at 1:00 PM

Roma CC vs Kent Lanka at 3:00 PM

Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun at 5:00 PM

Kent Lanka vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun at 7:30 PM

20th March, Saturday

TBA vs TBA (SF-11) at 1:00 PM

TBA vs TBA (SF-2) at 3:00 PM

TBA vs TBA (Bronze Final) at 6:00 PM

TBA vs TBA (Final) at 8:00 PM

*All the games will take place at the Roma Cricket Ground

ECS T10 Rome League 2021: Live Streaming Details

ECS T10 Rome will be streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

ECS T10 Rome League 2021: Squads

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Lakhwinder Pal, Waqar Ahmed, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur

Kent Lanka

Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Ruchira Naotunna, Machine Alessio Herath, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Thimira Welikalage, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru Nimesh, Chamode Arachchige, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Nevil John Even Renath

Roma CC

Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Thushara Samarakoon, Danmika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn, Mark Jayasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage, Nadun Nakandalage, Prabth Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Quirijn Gunning, Kaniska Weligamage, Sujith Rillagodage

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar