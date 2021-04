ECS T10 Vienna League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Network will conduct its next series in Vienna. Eight teams will lock horns and battle it out for the title from April 19 onwards.

The tournament will be held for 12 days and the finals will be played on May 1. All the games will take place at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Last summer, Vienna Afghan scampered past Cricketer CC in the final held at Seebarn Cricket Ground and were crowned champions of ECS T10 Vienna 2020. The two teams will be firm favorites to win the title in the upcoming edition as well.

However, Pakistan CC and Indian Vienna have roped in some players to strengthen their side. These two sides will be the teams to beat in the tournament.

Vienna Danube are the new entrants to the tournament but others will not be taking them lightly.

ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

19th April, Monday

Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria at 12:30 PM

Vienna CC vs Vienna Danube at 2:30 PM

Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Danube at 4:30 PM

Vienna CC vs Pakistan CC at 6:30 PM

20th April, Tuesday

Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria at 12:30 PM

Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC at 2:30 PM

Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna at 4:30 PM

Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube at 6:30 PM

21st April, Wednesday

Vienna CC vs Vienna Afghan at 12:30 PM

Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna CC at 2:30 PM

Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC at 4:30 PM

Pakistan CC vs Vienna Danube at 6:30 PM

22nd April, Thursday

Vienna Danube at Indian Vienna at 12:30 PM

Vienna CC vs Cricketer CC at 2:30 PM

Cricketer CC vs Bangladesh Austria at 4:30 PM

Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan at 6:30 PM

23rd April, Friday

Vienna CC vs Indian Vienna at 12:30 PM

Salzburg vs Vienna Afghan at 2:30 PM

Pakistan CC vs Indian Vienna at 4:30 PM

Vienna CC vs Salzburg at 6:30 PM

24th April, Saturday

Salzburg vs Bangladesh Austria at 12:30 PM

Cricketer CC vs Indian Vienna at 2:30 PM

Pakistan CC vs Salzburg at 4:30 PM

Salzburg vs Indian Vienna at 6:30 PM

26th April, Monday

Cricketer CC vs Vienna Afghan at 12:30 PM

Salzburg vs Vienna Danube at 2:30 PM

Vienna Afghan vs Vienna Danube at 4:30 PM

Salzburg vs Cricketer CC at 6:30 PM

27th April, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 4:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 6:30 PM

28th April, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 4:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 6:30 PM

29th April, Thursday

TBC vs TBC at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 4:30 PM

TBC vs TBC at 6:30 PM

30th April, Friday

TBC vs TBC (Preliminary Final 1) at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Preliminary Final 2) at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Preliminary Final 3) at 5:30 PM

1st May, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Qualifier) at 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Eliminator 1) at 2:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Eliminator 2) at 5:30 PM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 8:30 PM

ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be streamed live on the Fan code App and Website. Live updates will be available on ecn.cricket and Sportskeeda.

ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Squads

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Ram Schreuer, Richard Asher, Satyam Subhash, Dav Eckstein, Ally Deny, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Junaid Syed, Michael Henry, Suraj Mohammad, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Mark Simpson Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Shakil Khan, Ali Rahemi, Quniton Norris, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sam Williams.

Bangladesh Austria

Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Cricketer CC

Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai,

Indian Vienna

Amandeep Chhabra, Raul Bedi, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Sumer Shergill, Sumit Dhir, Sunny Bains, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Ahmad Ghani, Wasif Saluja, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Daud Zadran, Gursewak Sandhu, Kumud Jha, Kunal Joshi, Mani Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Shahil Momin, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mehar Cheema

Salzburg

Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbad Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal

Vienna Danube

Adel Sherifullah, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Khan Raoof, Obaidullah Omari, Abdollah Ahmed, Abdul Rahman, Khaybar Safi, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Zaid Miralikheil