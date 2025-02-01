ECSN Portugal 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECSN Portugal tournament, organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to take place from February 3 to February 19. Spanning 17 days, the tournament will feature 32 matches at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. Six teams have qualified for this year’s event, competing in a double round-robin format.

The top team after the round-robin stage will secure direct qualification for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in a qualifier to determine the second finalist.

This year’s edition is a reduction in size compared to the previous one, which saw 10 teams in competition. The previous tournament was marked by a thrilling final, where Punjab CC Amadora triumphed over Oeiras in a chase that saw them successfully overhaul a target of 70 runs.

Punjab achieved the target in just eight overs, with Simranjeet Singh delivering a remarkable cameo of 40 runs from only 13 balls. On the bowling front, Gurjit Singh was pivotal, taking three wickets to help restrict Oeiras to a mere 70 runs.

Malo has proven to be the most successful team in recent years, having won three of the last four finals. With the competition heating up, the 2025 edition promises to deliver high-level cricket action, as the six teams vie for the prestigious title.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECSN Portugal 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 3

Match 1 - Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Capitals, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 2 - Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Capitals, 1:30 AM

Match 3 - Malo vs Gorkha XI, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 4 - Malo vs Gorkha XI, 1:30 AM

Match 5 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Fighters CC, 11:30 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 6 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Fighters CC, 1:30 AM

Match 7 - Coimbra Knights vs Malo, 11:30 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 8 - Coimbra Knights vs Malo, 1:30 AM

Match 9 - Lisbon Capitals vs Punjab CC Amadora, 11:30 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 10 - Lisbon Capitals vs Punjab CC Amadora, 1:30 AM

Match 11 - Gorkha XI vs Fighters CC, 11:30 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 12 - Gorkha XI vs Fighters CC, 1:30 AM

Match 13 - Coimbra Knights vs Punjab CC Amadora, 11:30 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 14 - Coimbra Knights vs Punjab CC Amadora, 1:30 AM

Match 15 - Malo vs Fighters CC, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 16 - Malo vs Fighters CC, 1:30 AM

Match 17 - Gorkha XI vs Lisbon Capitals, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 18 - Gorkha XI vs Lisbon Capitals, 1:30 AM

Match 19 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Malo, 11:30 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 20 - Punjab CC Amadora vs Malo, 1:30 AM

Match 21 - Coimbra Knights vs Fighters CC, 11:30 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 22 - Coimbra Knights vs Fighters CC, 1:30 AM

Match 23 - Gorkha XI vs Punjab CC Amadora, 11:30 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 24 - Gorkha XI vs Punjab CC Amadora, 1:30 AM

Match 25 - Lisbon Capitals vs Fighters CC, 11:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 26 - Lisbon Capitals vs Fighters CC, 1:30 AM

Match 27 - Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha XI, 11:30 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 28 - Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha XI, 1:30 AM

Match 29 - Lisbon Capitals vs Malo, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 30 - Lisbon Capitals vs Malo, 1:30 AM

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:30 AM

ECSN Portugal 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access live streaming of the ECSN Portugal 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECN Porto T20 2025: Full Squads

Coimbra Knights

Abdullah Khan, Armaan Jakhu, Arslan Naseem, Atta us Samad, Dawood Muhammad, Falak Zeb, Girish Singh, Ishwor Khanal, Jawad Ali, Junaid Khan, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Lakshan Weerakoon, MD Uddin, Md Omar Faruk, Monju Hossain, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Panda Waddup, Ravinder Gollen, Richard John, Stephen Waddell, Waseem Khan, Waseem Torwali

Lisbon Capitals

﻿Ahmad Shafiq, Akshar Patel, Amandeep Singh, Amir Dar, Danish Siddique, Dikshit Patel, Jaswant Singh, Jatinder Kumar, Kishan Suthar, Mayank Raval, Mitul Patel, Muhammad Tabish, Narinder Rana, Rahul Hudda, Samarth Patel, Shahan Khan, Sunilkumar Patel

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Adnan Gondal, Amandeep Singh, Amir Ali, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Conrad Greenshields, Gaurav Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Imran Khan, Joshua Dos Santos, Mian Shahid, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Sulaman, Najam Shahzad, Najeeb Ur Rehman, Rizwan Iqbal, Roushan Singh, Saim Ali, Shamsher Singh, Syed Maisam, Taj Muhammad, Waleed Amjad, Waleed Imran

Gorkha XI

Aarav Andhariya, Ahammad Ullah, Amandeep Singh, Arslan Naseem, Ashok Kumar Banger, Azhar Andani, Bilal Mehmood, Faruk Ahmed, Imran Hassan, Jahidul Islam, Jazib Abdullah, Kazi Arfan, Kiran Kandel, Krishna Neupane, MD Nazrul Islam, Mahdi Al Mahmud, Manjit Singh, Md Towsif Fahim, Omar Ali, Qasim Anwar, Rana Rehan, Rayhan Khan, Saddam Akbory, Sandeep Singh, Share Ali, Shayaddur Rahman, Suman Ghimire, Sushil Kumar

Punjab CC Amadora

Adnan Ali, Ankit Kumar, Ankush Kumar, Gurjit Singh, Imran Rao, Jai Parkash, Kuldeep Gholiya, Lalit Mohan, Manjeet Singh, Mubeen Tariq, Nitin Kamboj, Parveen Singh, Rana Sarwar, Sachin, Saddam Raiyan, Simranjeet Singh, Sunny Dayal, Syed Ali Naqi

Fighters CC

Amar Sandhu, Anil Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, Gagandeep Gagan, Gurbhej Singh, Gursewak Singh, Harjot Sahota, Harsh Kumar, Jagdeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jeewan Giri, Lalit Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Mandip Singh, Muhammad Shan, Pradeep Nangloo, Rahul, Ravi Kumar, Shumaim Ur Rehman

