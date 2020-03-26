×
Advertisement

Ehsan Mani confirms that Pakistani cricketers will contribute Rs 5 million to government's relief fund

  • Centrally-contracted Pakistani cricketers will contribute Rs 5 million to the COVID-19 relief fund, Ehsan Mani confirmed
  • Additionally, employees of the PCB will also donate up to two days' salaries to the fund.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 15:47 IST

Ehsan Mani has announced that Pakistani cricketers will donate Rs 5 million towards the government
Ehsan Mani has announced that Pakistani cricketers will donate Rs 5 million towards the government's emergency fund

Centrally-contracted Pakistani cricketers are set to contribute Rs 5 million to the national government’s emergency fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

In addition to this, Paksitan Cricket Board president, Ehsan Mani, also said that employees in the board, up to the senior manager level, would be contributing one day’s salary to the fund. The employees that hold posts of general manager or higher would be donating two day’s salaries.

"The PCB will collect all these funds and deposit it to the government’s coronavirus fund,” Mani said. “It is the history of the cricket board that we always stand by the government in difficult times.”

Pakistan have seen more than a 1000 cases of the highly contagious virus recorded in the country so far. 

The PCB have already given the high performances centre at the national stadium in Karachi to paramedical staff working at the special coronavirus hospital set up in the city. While he recognised that cricket had been interrupted by the virus outbreak, Mani said it was far more important to stand by the government in difficult times like these. 

Pakistan’s centrally contracted cricketers earn monthly salaries ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh in addition to their match fees and other earnings.

Published 26 Mar 2020, 15:47 IST
Pakistan Cricket
