Emirates D50 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Emirates D50 2024 is a domestic 50-over tournament tournament organized by the Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament is scheduled to start on Wednesday, April 24.

A total of six teams will participate in this edition of the Emirates D50. Each team will face the other five teams once in the group stage. The second and third-ranked teams will qualify for the semi-final, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4. The winner will qualify for the final that will be played on Sunday, May 5 and will meet the the team that finishes at the top of the points tally.

The six teams that will take part in the competition are: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Emirates Blues, Fujairah, and Ajman. A total of 17 matches is scheduled to take place in the Emirates D50 2024 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 and 2 in Ajman.

Emirates Red won the last edition of the Emirates D50. They defeated Dubai in the final by five wickets after chasing down the target of 266 runs in 36.2 overs. Emirates Red have been replaced by Fujairah this season.

Fujairah last played in the Emirates D20 in October last year. They won three out of 10 matches and finished in the last place in the points tally.

Emirates D50 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, April 24

Match 1 - Fujairah vs Dubai, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 2 - Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 3 - Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 4 - Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 5 - Emirates Blues vs Dubai, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 6 - Ajman vs Sharjah, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 7 - Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 8 - Sharjah vs Fujairah, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 9 - Ajman vs Emirates Blues, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Tuesday, April 30

Match 10 - Ajman vs Dubai, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 11 - Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 12 - Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 13 - Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Thursday, May 2

Match 14 - Ajman vs Fujairah, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Match 15 - Sharjah vs Dubai, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Saturday, May 4

Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman, 05:00 PM

Sunday, May 5

Final - TBC vs TBC, Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman, 05:30 PM

Emirates D50 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Emirates D50 2024: Full Squads

Dubai

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Rameez Shahzad (c), Shahrukh Sheikh, Adithya Shetty, Karan Dhiman, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Sanchit Sharma, Shival Bawa, Fahad Nawaz (wk), Vansh Kumar (wk), Angad Nehru, Ayman Ahamed, Danish Qureshi, Rahul Bhatia, Yug Sharma

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (c), Alishan Sharafu, Jonathan Figy, Riyan Mohammed, Salik Shah, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Talha, Rohan Mustafa, Shakeeb Ahmed, Zubair Khan, Kamran Atta (wk), Shehan Dilshan (wk), Hunain Mohammed, Ibrar Ahmed, Kushan Punchihewage, Muhammad Mohsin, Ramzan Haider

Sharjah

Asif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah (c), Luqman Faisal, Aayan Khan, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Maroof Merchant, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Furqan Khalil (wk), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Emirates Blues

Akshat Rai, Aryan Saxena, Deepak Raj, Yusuf Khan, Zainullah Khan, Ethan D'souza, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj, Muhammad Ismail, Vedant Naithani, Abdullah Saleem (wk), Ahmed Tariq (wk), Shrey Sethi (wk), Abdullah Ismail, Arish Lucky, Harshit Seth, Zainullah Rehmani

Fujairah

Ashwanth Valthapa, Muhammad Shahdad, Robin Bist, Azharuddin Qureshi, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Choudhary, Muhammad Farooq, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Hari Prasanth (wk), Tanish Suri, Harry Bharwal, Junaid Siddique (c), Omid Rahman, Sabir Ali

Ajman

Adnan ul Mulk, Moazzam Hayat, Sagar Kalyan, Shahrukh Amin (wk), Ansh Tandon, Harit Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Sagheer Mayar, Zahid Ali, Rahul Chopra (wk), Yash Jai Kumar (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Kaushik, Maroof Bhabe, Mohammed Ajmal, Muzamil Qasim, Nav Pabreja, Shakir Afridi, Syed Essam

