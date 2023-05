Emirates D50 League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Emirates D50 League 2023 commences on Wednesday (May 3) with Abu Dhabi taking on Dubai in the season opener.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah and Emirates Blues will compete in the 50-over event across 12 days. Each team will play five league games, with the top four to make the playoffs.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 14). The games will be played across two venues, Malek Cricket Ground 1 and Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman.

Emirates D50 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, May 3

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, 4:30 pm

Ajman vs Fujairah, 5:30 pm

Thursday, May 4

Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, 4:30 pm

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, 5:30 pm

Friday, May 5

Emirates Blues vs Dubai, 4:30 pm

Fujairah vs Sharjah, 5:30 pm

Saturday, May 6

Ajman vs Dubai, 5:30 pm

Sunday, May 7

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, 4:30 pm

Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, May 9

Ajman vs Emirates Blues, 4:30 pm

Fujairah vs Dubai, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, May 10

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, 4:30 pm

Ajman vs Sharjah, 5:30 pm

Thursday, May 11

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, 4:30 pm

Sharjah vs Dubai, 5:30 pm

Saturday, May 13

Semifinal, 5:30 pm

Sunday, May 14

Final, 5:30 pm

Emirates D50 League 2023: Live Streaming Details

All games of the Emirates D50 League will be live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Emirates D50 League 2023: Full Squads

Sharjah

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Qamar Awan, Shoaib Abid, Soorya Kiran, Khalid Shah (Wk), Ata Ullah, Harsh Desai, Hilal Afghan, Karnal Zahid

Abu Dhabi

Abrar Shaikh, Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Farid, Jonathan Figy, Riyan Mohammed, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Fayyaz Ahmed, Irshad Hussain, Kaviyan Elan, Mazhar Bashir, Kamran Atta (Wk), Shehan Dilshan (Wk), Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Yash Punja, Zia Mukhtar

Dubai

Ahaan Fernandes, Rameez Shahzad (c), Shaurya Singh, Shival Bawa, Taimoor Ali, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Farooq, Ronak Panoly, Soorya Sathish, Fahad Nawaz (Wk), Safeer Tariq (Wk), Wasi Shah (Wk), Arsh Khan Lucky, Aryan Lakra, Nikhil Srinivasan, Nilansh Keswani, Yug Sharma

Ajman

Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk (c), Faisal Baig, Lovepreet Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Harshit Kaushik, Mohammed Ajmal, Muhammad Usman, Zohaib Gujjar, Rahul Chopra (Wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Uzair, Nasir Aziz, Saqib Manshad, Zain Ullah Khan

Emirates Blues

Alishan Sharafu (c), Deepak Raj, Ethan D'souza, Yayin Rai, Akshat Rai, Ali Naseer, Aryan Saxena, Dhruv Parashar, Harit Shetty, Monish Gajeswaran, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma (Wk), Yash Sabnani (Wk), Daniyal Boriawala, Hardik Pai, Harshit Seth, Uddish Suri

Fujairah

Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Waseem (c), Salman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Sayyed Sadiq, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Hamdan Tahir (Wk), Zeeshan Abid (Wk), Danish Qureshi, Harry Bharwal, Mujahid Ameen, Sabir Ali, Zubair Zuhaib

