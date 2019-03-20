×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England, Pakistan to watch out for in WC: Kuldeep

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    20 Mar 2019, 12:00 IST
IANS Image
Ranchi: India's Kuldeep Yadav in action during the third ODI match between against Australia at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, on March 8, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Despite losing the home ODI series 2-3 to Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Team India is considered the favourites for the upcoming World Cup. However, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav believes two other teams also have the capability to shine in the showpiece event, starting May 30 in England and Wales.

Kuldeep has said that India have a chance to clinch the trophy but should be aware of England and Pakistan as the two teams which also have some quality players in their side.

The spinner also felt that playing in home conditions will be an advantage for England.

"We definitely have the chance to bring the World Cup home. Apart from us I think all the other teams are really strong," Kuldeep was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

"But I feel England has a strong batting lineup as compared to the other teams. They will be playing in home conditions. I think Pakistan will also perform well in the World Cup looking at the way they have been performing," the 24-year-old opined.

"So I think England and Pakistan will be the ones to watch out for," he added.

Playing in their last ODI series before the World Cup 2019, India recently suffered a shocking loss to Australia at home. Looking at thier recent ODI perfomences, however, cricket pundits still believe the Men in Blue will be the title favourites.

IANS
NEWS
IPL: 5 mystery spinners to watch out for in 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Chahal vs Kuldeep, who should be India's go-to spinner in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during the Test series
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: 5 domestic players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: The T20 league ushering in a prime time for Pakistan Cricket 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players to watch out for in the ODI series
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
The 5 most promising bowlers to watch out for in 2019
RELATED STORY
One player from each team India needs to watch out for during 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us