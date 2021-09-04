England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 in the first game of a six-match ODI series on Saturday in Beckenham. The first three games of the series will be at Beckenham before the action shifts to Canterbury for the remaining three matches.

This series is a great opportunity for both sides to prepare for the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held in the West Indies. Bangladesh are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup.

Both West Indies and England have quality players in their ranks. The England side will be led by Jacob Bethell, with Tom Priest as his deputy. The West Indies team will be led by Ackeem Auguste, with Giovonte Depeiza the team's vice-captain.

This series will provide a great opportunity for the players of both teams to showcase their skills and cement their places ahead of next year's World Cup. That could make for an enthralling series.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: September 4th, 2021; Saturday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Weather Report

The temperature in Beckenham on Thursday is expected to be on the lower side, ranging between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain in the morning.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kent County Cricket Ground is good for batting. It is expected to stay true throughout the match. The overcast conditions should favour the fast bowlers, with the ball likely to swing.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

England have got some quality players in their ranks. Players from 11 different counties have been selected to feature in the ODI series against West Indies U-19. It is a great opportunity for the young English players to grab the headlines with their performances.

Playing XI: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Sonny Baker, James Sales, Will Luxton, James Rew.

West Indies U-19

The West Indies U-19 team will be eager to kick off their tour with a win. They have also got good players in their ranks, and they should be up for the challenge of playing in challenging English conditions.

Playing XI: Onaje Amory, Anderson Amurdan, Ackeem Auguste, Giovonte Depeiza, Rivaldo Clarke, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, McKenny Clarke, Justin Jaggesar, Isai Thorne, Anderdon Mahase, Sion Hackett.

Match Prediction

West Indies and England are both strong sides, with quality players in their ranks. So the first game should be a cracker of a contest.

The home conditions could likely favour the English side, so expect them to come out on top against the West Indies side in the first clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

