England Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19 3rd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The West Indies U-19 team will take on England U-19 team in the third game of a six-match ODI series on Wednesday, September 8, in Beckenham.

England, led by Jacob Bethell, have made an impressive start to the series. On Saturday, September 4, they beat the West Indies by 166 runs after bowling the opposition out for a mere 123 in 29.1 overs. But Monday's second game turned out to be a humdinger.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies floundered with the bat yet another time. The visitors were bowled out for 180 in 39.3 overs. Teddy Bishop, batting at No.3, scored an unbeaten 104-ball 97 with nine fours and a couple of massive sixes.

However, he didn’t get much support from others. While defending the modest score, West Indies didn’t press the panic button. Even after skipper Bethell and James Rew stitched together a 53-run partnership, West Indies didn’t lose their cool by any means.

With England needing 19 runs to win and one wicket in hand, Fateh Singh’s unbeaten 19-ball 12 took them over the finish line. For West Indies, Isai Thomas was the most successful as he picked up three wickets. Onaje Amory and Anderson Mahase got two wickets each.

Match Details

Match: England U-19 vs West Indies U-19, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: September 8th, 2021; Wednesday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Weather Report

The sun will be out throughout the duration of the game on Wednesday. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s. There is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a fairly sporting one thus far in the series. But in the first two games, chasing turned out to be a tad tough. Hence, batting first and setting runs on the board should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

England U-19

James Rew has been excellent for England, having scored 122 runs with half-centuries in both matches. Skipper Bethell and Alex Horton also have fifties to their names. Tom Prest has picked up eight wickets thus far in the series. Bethell and Rehan Ahmed have done well with the ball in hand.

Playing XI: Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, William Luxton, James Rew, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Sonny Baker, Joshua Boyden

West Indies U-19

Teddy Bishop has been the lone performer for the West Indies in the series. He has scored 112 runs at an average of 112 and a strike rate of 89.60. Isai Thorne is the leading wicket-taker for the visiting team as he has picked up six wickets. Other bowlers have also lent him the required support.

Playing XI: Matthew Nandu, Anderson Amurdan, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza, Justin Beckford, Anderdon Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Andel Gordon

Match Prediction

The West Indies bowlers showed rhythm in their previous encounter. However, it’s their batting that has misfired big time. England's bowlers may not make it any easier for them. England should be able to win the game and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: NA.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee