England Women vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

England Women are all set to host West Indies Women for an exciting bilateral white-ball tour. The T20I series will commence on May 21 (Wednesday) and conclude on May 26 (Monday).

The home team, England, last featured in a three-match T20I Series in January under the leadership of Heather Knight. However, they got thrashed by Australia and lost all three matches. The hosts will be looking for a fresh start against the West Indies.

Heather Knight was the lone warrior for England with the bat, scoring an impressive 101 runs in three matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 131, against Australia. Charlie Dean, on the other hand, emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with four wickets at an economy of 7.25.

West Indies, on the other hand, played hosts to Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in January. The Hayley Matthews-led side dominated the series & won all three matches in one-sided contests.

Deandra Dottin finished as the leading run scorer of the series with 110 runs in three matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 203. Afy Fletcher picked four wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.58 and impressed with the ball.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, May 21

1st T20I: England Women vs West Indies Women, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 11pm

Friday, May 23

2nd T20I: England Women vs West Indies Women, County Ground, Hove, 11.05pm

Monday, May 26

3rd T20I: England Women vs West Indies Women, County Ground, Chelmsford, 7pm

England Women vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series: Head-to-Head Records

In the 29 matches played between the two sides so far, England have emerged victorious 19 times, while the West Indies have won only nine. One match in 2012 ended in a tie, but West Indies won the match through a super over.

Both sides last faced off during the group stages of the ICC women’s T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies won that match comfortably by six wickets and knocked England out of the tournament.

Total Matches: 29

England Women Won: 19

West Indies Women Won: 9

No Results: 0

England Women vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series will be telecast on Sky Sports for viewers in England. Meanwhile, Indian fans can enjoy the live action on Sony Sports Network & Sony Liv.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series: Full Squads

England Women

Nat Sciver Brunt, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt Hodge.

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James.

