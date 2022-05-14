English Women's Regional T20 Competition 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Charlotte Edwards Cup, also known as the English Women's Regional T20 Competition, is all set to start on May 14, Saturday. A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, with four sides divided into each group.

Central Sparks, South East Stars, Sunrisers and Western Storm form Group A. On the other hand, Group B will comprise Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North-West Thunder and Southern Vipers

The South East Stars will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated the Northern Diamonds in the last season’s grand finale. Toppers from both groups will progress directly to the grand finale on the final day.

The teams are as follows:

Central Sparks (representing Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire)

Lightning (representing Loughborough University, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire)

Northern Diamonds (representing Yorkshire, Durham and Northumberland)

North West Thunder (representing Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria)

South East Stars (representing Surrey and Kent)

Southern Vipers (representing Hampshire, Sussex, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire)

Sunrisers (representing Middlesex, Essex, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Norfolk and Suffolk)

Western Storm (representing Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire and Cricket Wales)

English Women's Regional T20 Competition 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 14, Saturday

Loughborough Lightning v Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

Western Storm v Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers v Thunder, 7:00 PM

Sunrisers v South East Stars, 7:00 PM

May 18, Wednesday

Southern Vipers v Loughborough Lightning, 11:00 PM

South East Stars v Central Sparks, 8:30 PM

Thunder v Northern Diamonds, 6:00 PM

Sunrisers v Western Storm, 11:00 PM

May 21, Saturday

South East Stars v Western Storm, 3:30 PM

Central Sparks v Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds v Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning v Thunder, 7:00 PM

May 29, Sunday

Central Sparks v South East Stars, 10:30 PM

Northern Diamonds v Thunder, 3:30 PM

Western Storm v Sunrisers, 3:30 PM

Loughborough Lightning v Southern Vipers, 3:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Western Storm v South East Stars, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds v Loughborough Lightning, 6:45 PM

Sunrisers v Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

June 3, Friday

Thunder v Southern Vipers, 12:30 AM

Thunder v Loughborough Lightning, 7:00 PM

June 4, Saturday

Southern Vipers v Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

Central Sparks v Western Storm, 7:00 PM

June 5, Sunday

South East Stars v Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

June 11, Saturday

Final, 3:30 PM

English Women's Regional T20 Competition 2022: Live Streaming Details

County teams will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans on their respective YouTube channels.

English Women's Regional T20 Competition 2022: Squads

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong, Ami Campbell, Abbey Freeborn, Steph Butler.

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (c), Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Piepa Cleary, Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Katie Midwood, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Josie Groves, Lenny Sims.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (c), Katherine Brunt, Abi Glen, Leah Dobson, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Leigh Kasperek, Yvonne Graves.

South East Stars

Bryony Smith (c), Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Dani Gregory, Alexa Stonehouse, Chloe Brewer, Claudie Cooper, Emma Jones, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs, Kalea Moore, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt.

Sunrisers

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Kate Coppack, Gaya Gole, Lissy MacLeod, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood.

Thunder

Ellie Threlkeld (c), Georgie Boyce, Nat Brown, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Shachi Pai, Sophia Turner, Laura Marshall, Seren Smale, Phoebe Graham.

Western Storm

Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Parfitt, Katie George, Niamh Holland, Mollie Robbins, Dani Gibson, Heather Knight, Sophia Smale, Alex Griffiths, Fi Morris, Nat Wraith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar