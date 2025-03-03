Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) is scheduled to start on March 5 and will run till March 16, 2025.

Haryanvi Hunters won the first ECL 2024 title after defeating Lucknow Lions in the final by eight wickets. The Hunters remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and finished at the top, while the Lions lost two matches and finished second. In Qualifier 1, the Lions defeated the Hunters to secure a spot in the final. However, the Hunters bounced back in Qualifier 2 by defeating Mumbai Disruptors and carried their momentum into the final to claim the title.

Akash Yadav of Lucknow Lions was the leading run-scorer of ECL 2024, scoring 336 runs in seven matches. Rohit Lamba and Kashish Pundir were the joint-highest wicket-takers of the season.

In the 2025 auction, Bobby Yadav emerged as the highest-paid player, securing a ₹2.80 lakh deal with Lucknow Lions, followed by Zala Vanrajsinh, whom Bangalore Bashers picked for ₹2.60 lakh. Vishal Choudhary joined Haryanvi Hunters for ₹2.50 lakh, Chennai Smashers signed Gulshan Nain for ₹2.00 lakh, and Rajasthan Rangers acquired Bhupendra Sharma for ₹1.90 lakh.

Along with five old teams, the ECL 2025 edition will see the addition of three new teams—Kolkata Superstars, Chennai Smashers and Rajasthan Rangers—expanding the competition.

Elvish Yadav (Haryanvi Hunters), Munnawar Farooqi (Mumbai Disruptors), Abhishek Malhan (Bangalore Bashers), and Anurag Dwivedi (Lucknow Lions) will continue to lead their respective teams. Mohd Asif has been named the new captain of Dynamic Delhi, while the three new teams will be led by Gulshan Nain (Chennai Smashers), Pushkar Raj Thakur (Kolkata Superstars), and Zayn Saifi (Rajasthan Rangers).

With new teams, fresh talent, and strong squads, ECL 2025 is set to be an exciting season. On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Full Schedule

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Rajasthan Rangers - 6:00 PM

Match 2 - Lucknow Lions vs Mumbai Disruptors - 9:00 PM

Thursday, March 6

Match 3 - Dynamic Delhi vs Chennai Smashers - 3:00 PM

Match 4 - Bangalore Bashers vs Kolkata Superstars - 6:00 PM

Match 5 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Mumbai Disruptors - 9:00 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 6 - Rajasthan Rangers vs Kolkata Superstars - 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Dynamic Delhi - 6:00 PM

Match 8 - Lucknow Lions vs Bangalore Bashers - 9:00 PM

Saturday, March 8

Match 9 - Mumbai Disruptors vs Dynamic Delhi - 3:00 PM

Match 10 - Lucknow Lions vs Kolkata Superstars - 6:00 PM

Match 11 - Bangalore Bashers vs Rajasthan Rangers - 9:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 12 - Kolkata Superstars vs Mumbai Disruptors - 3:00 PM

Match 13 - Rajasthan Rangers vs Dynamic Delhi - 6:00 PM

Match 14 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Chennai Smashers - 9:00 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 15 - Bangalore Bashers vs Dynamic Delhi - 3:00 PM

Match 16 - Rajasthan Rangers vs Chennai Smashers - 6:00 PM

Match 17 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Lucknow Lions - 9:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 18 - Kolkata Superstars vs Dynamic Delhi - 3:00 PM

Match 19 - Lucknow Lions vs Rajasthan Rangers - 6:00 PM

Match 20 - Bangalore Bashers vs Chennai Smashers - 9:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 21 - Lucknow Lions vs Chennai Smashers - 3:00 PM

Match 22 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Bangalore Bashers - 6:00 PM

Match 23 - Rajasthan Rangers vs Mumbai Disruptors - 9:00 PM

Thursday, March 13

Match 24 - Lucknow Lions vs Dynamic Delhi - 3:00 PM

Match 25 - Mumbai Disruptors vs Chennai Smashers - 6:00 PM

Match 26 - Haryanvi Hunters vs Kolkata Superstars - 9:00 PM

Friday, March 14

Match 27 - Bangalore Bashers vs Mumbai Disruptors - 3:00 PM

Match 28 - Kolkata Superstars vs Chennai Smashers - 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 15

Qualifier 1 - 3:00 PM

Eliminator - 6:00 PM

Qualifier 2 - 9:00 PM

Sunday, March 16

Final - 9:00 PM

Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access the live streaming of the Entertainers Cricket League 2025 on the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) YouTube channel. The matches will also be broadcast live on Sony Sports 5 & HD, bringing high-quality coverage to viewers.

Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Full squads

Chennai Smashers

Mahesh Keshwala, Rahul Bisht, Love Kataria, Shubham Matta, Mahender Tanwar, Ankit Nagar, Taran Singh, Lakshay Kaushik, Aayush Sapra, Shravan Kshirsagar, Pankaj Sharma, Mohit Gupta, Nadeem, Abhishek Goel, Eshaan Duggal, Arun Meshetty, Abhishek Kapur, Shashwat Arvind, Yash, Gulshan Nain, Nishaant Williams.

Mumbai Disruptors

Munawar Faruqui (C), Saurabh Ghadge, Shray, Aditya Bhadoria, Awez Darbar, Ansh, Mudasir Bhat, Rohit Khatri, Samarth Jurel, Sujal Soni, Mohammed Ali, Ribbhuu Mehra, Arham Abbasi, Shubham Chawla, Mujahed Shah Hussain, Karan Khandelwal, Suyyash Rai, Aashish Gandhi.

Lucknow Lions

Anurag Dwivedi (C), Deepak Meena, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Singh Rajput, Mohd Amir, Alpha Singh, Rachit Rojha, Nazim Ahmed, Ubaid Khan, Om Chouksey, Ashish Meena, Zia Kamal, Anas Siddique, Anubhav Dubey, Bobby Yadav, Harpal Saikia, Vikash Singh, Sitaram Jat, Balram Mandal, Manohar Kumar Bhat, Akash Yadav.

Dynamic Delhi

Gaurav Taneja (C), Sonu Sharma, Karan Pandey, Nitin Chandila, Rohit Singhania, Sarthak Sachdeva, Mohd Asif, Anirudh Sharma, Sunny Nagar, Mohd Irfan Naik, Harsh Singh, Rahul Jakhad.

Bangalore Bashers

Abhishek Malhan (C), Tanush Sethi, Zala Vanrajsinh, Vivek Arya, Mayur Mehta, Kashish Pundir, Rajat Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Dhruv Shah, Yuvraj Porwal, Ankit Kumar, Rishabh Yadav, Tomar Saheb, Zala Hardev Singh, Aashirwad Chaudhary, Rashid Salmani, Adarsh, Anuj Khurana, Ketan Patel.

Kolkata Superstars

Pushkar Raj Thakur (C), Rahul Garg, Nikhil Badeja, Shadab Saeed Khan, Adnan Sheikh, Apoorva Tiwari, Sunny Karla, Lakshay Singh, Anant, Bobby Chourasiya, Rachit Sehrawat, Afzal Hussain, Bikash Chetry, Sunny Chourasiya, Karan Kaushal, Anuj Nagar, Manish Sharma, Faisal Farooq, Nitin Saini, Ankul Yadav.

Haryanvi Hunters

Elvish Yadav (C), Rohit Lamba, Rubal Dhankar, Vishal Choudhary, Ramesh Kumar Katewa, Peeyush Sharma, Jadeja Rajpal, Daksha Jain, Vinay Yadav, Keshav Chaudhary, Mohd Anas, Anoop Chahal, Nayan Shelke, Guruveer Vlogs, Rajat Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Saurav Shishodia, Robin Agrawal, Mokesh Murgai, Rishi KR Agrawal.

Rajasthan Rangers

Zayn Saifi (C), Gagan Sangwan, Shubham Teotia, Bhupendra Sharma, Pawan Chechi, Vipin Bhardwaj, Ryan Saifi, Aman Bhadouria, Karanjeet Singh Shah, Wasim Ahmed, Aryaman Pal, Gaurav Rakheja, Mehtab Saifi, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Bharadwaj, Abhee, Pratik Dinesh Bafna.

