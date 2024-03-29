Eswatini vs Lesotho T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The five-match T20I series between Eswatini and Lesotho is scheduled to start on Friday, March 29. Two out of the five matches will be played on Friday, while two games are scheduled for Saturday. The last match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 31. All five matches will be played at the Malkerns Country Club Oval in Malkerns.

Eswatini is currently placed in 86th position in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings. They have played a total of 22 T20I matches so far since playing their first match in October 2021 and have managed just two wins so far. They last played a T20I match in June last year in the Southern Africa Cup 2023. Eswatini finished in last place with one win in four matches.

Lesotho are the 78th ranked team in ICC rankings and have a nine rating to their name. They played their first T20I match in October 2021 and have managed just two wins in 13 matches so far.

Lesotho last played an International match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group A 2022-23. Both their wins in T20Is so far came in this tournament only. Lesotho finished in sixth place among eight teams with two wins in seven matches.

Eswatini vs Lesotho Head to Head in T20I

Both teams have played just a single T20I so far against each other. Eswatini won that match by 54 runs after posting a total of 194 runs on the board.

Matches Played: 1

Eswatini Won: 1

Lesotho Won: 0

Eswatini vs Lesotho T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, March 29

Match 1 - Eswatini vs Lesotho, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Eswatini vs Lesotho, 5:30 PM

Saturday, March 30

Match 3 - Eswatini vs Lesotho, 1:00 PM

Match 4 - Eswatini vs Lesotho, 5:30 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 5 - Eswatini vs Lesotho, 1:00 PM

Eswatini vs Lesotho T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There won’t be any live streaming or telecast for these matches in India.

Eswatini vs Lesotho T20I Series 2024: ull Squads

Eswatini

Christiaan Forbes, Muhammad Amin, Safwan Barediya, Tarun Sandeep, Adil Butt, Haris Rashid, Mancoba Jele, Wesley Landman, Hujeifa Jangariya (wk), Faizalmahmed Patel, Mohemmed Alamgir, Shehzad Patel, Siphesihle Kubheka, and Umair Qasim.

Lesotho

Ayaj Patel, Hussain Omar, Jayant VijayaKumar, Mohammad Arbaaz, Mohammad Maaz Khan, Lebona Leokaoke, Mohleki Leoela, Thamae Gladwin, Waseem Yaqoob, Chachole Tlali (wk), Samir Patel (wk), Faisal Kader, Molai Matsau, Mpiti Lerotholi, Tsepiso Chaoana, and Yahya Jakda.

