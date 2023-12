European Cricket Championship Women’s 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Championship moves to Spain with women’s cricketers taking part in the ECC Women’s 2023, starting on December 17, Sunday. Cartama Oval in Cartama will host a total of 23 games in the campaign.

Spain Women, Austria Women, Netherlands Women, Italy Women, and England XI Women are the five participating teams in the competition. Each team will play a total of eight games in the league phase with the top three sides moving to playoffs on December 22, Friday.

The one-week-long competition is the first-ever Women's European Cricket Championship with the grand finale scheduled on December 22, Friday. England XI Women will be making their debut at the European Cricket Championship.

Just before the start of the campaign, the Association Française de Cricket, the French Cricket Federation, pulled out of the team's participation in the event due to undisclosed reasons.

In February 2023, ECN announced the groundbreaking introduction of Women's T10 events to revolutionize women's cricket. The first-ever women's ECS event featured Gibraltar, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands in ECIW, Gibraltar 2023.

With the ECC men's event growing to include 31 countries, the European Cricket Network hopes to have a similar expansion in women's cricket in the upcoming seasons.

European Cricket Championship Women’s 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 17

Spain Women vs Austria Women, 2:15 PM

Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 4:15 PM

England XI Women vs Austria Women, 6:15 PM

Spain Women vs Netherlands Women, 8:15 PM

Monday, December 18

Italy Women vs England XI Women, 2:15 PM

Austria Women vs Netherlands Women, 4:15 PM

Spain Women vs Italy Women, 6:15 PM

England XI Women vs Netherlands Women, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, December 19

Netherlands Women vs Spain Women, 2:15 PM

Italy Women vs Austria Women, 4:15 PM

Spain Women vs England XI Women, 6:15 PM

Netherlands Women vs Italy Women, 8:15 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Austria Women vs England XI Women, 2:15 PM

Spain Women vs Italy Women, 4:15 PM

Netherlands Women vs Austria Women, 6:15 PM

England XI Women vs Italy Women, 8:15 PM

Thursday, December 21

Spain Women vs England XI Women, 2:15 PM

Austria Women vs Italy Women, 4:15 PM

England XI Women vs Netherlands Women, 6:15 PM

Spain Women vs Austria Women, 8:15 PM

Friday, December 22

Eliminator, 2:15 PM

Qualifier, 5:15 PM

Final, 8:15 PM

European Cricket Championship Women’s 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Women’s European Cricket Championship will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there’s no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

European Cricket Championship Women’s 2023: Full Squads

Spain Women

Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Aneesa Azmat, Elspeth Fowler, Julia Zamorano, Maria Zamorano, Memoona Riaz, Muskan Naseeb, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Rabia Mushtaq, Samaia Basharat, Tasbiha Mirza, Uswa Syed

Austria Women

Anisha Nookala, Ashmaan Saifee, Busra Uca, Emma Kirkman, Hannah Simpson-Parker, Harjivan Bhullar, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Mallika Mahadewa, Pravitha Ganeshan, Priya Sabu, Sheetal Bhardwaj, Soujanya Bangalore, Sriya Komati

Italy Women

Akarsha Daluwatta, Anne Warnakulasuriya, Chathurika Mahamalage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emilia Bartram, Ishara Jayamannage, Kumudu Peddrick, Malwatta Sadalee, Methnara Rathnayake, Nimesha Ekanayake, Pasindi Kanankege, Regina Suddahazai, Sonia Toffoletto

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Caroline de Lange, Donna Polet, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lize Vermeire, Merel Dekeling, Robin Schmidt, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana

England XI Women

Amy Wheeler, Bethan Ellis, Bethan Gammon, Cassidy McCarthy, Chiara Green, Daisy Gibb, Libby Thomas, Maddie Ward, Meg Austin, Megan Sturge, Millie Taylor, Ria Fackrell, Shachi Pai