Fastest batsmen to score 20 ODI hundreds

Nikhil
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
302   //    24 Oct 2018, 15:06 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

In the last 2-3 decades, scoring a century was not an easy job for the batsman as the game had been ruled over by the bowlers. But, some greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and much more had the capability of hitting the top-class bowlers all around the park. Also, they managed to score some enormous and match-winning tons for their teams and had many records on their name.

But after the introduction of T20s in the international arena the face of cricket have completely changed. It has gone to another level where batsman becomes more aggressive as they have to score runs in a short period of time. 

When coming back to ODIs after playing T20s the batsman continues his form and scores runs against every bowler and converts those runs to 50s and the 50s to 100s. Nowadays, it almost becomes a batsman's game. Many records have been set and broken during the games and scoring centuries and plundering the bowlers have become a routine affair for the modern-day cricketers.

In this article, we are going to see the fastest batsmen to score 20 tons in ODIs.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar

The former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players India have ever produced. His flawless batting skills and immense techniques make him one of the great players to have ever played this game. He holds many records to his name. 

Sachin had played for India about 24 years which is most by any cricketer in the world. He was the first batsman to score the double century and the only batsman in the world to score one hundred tons in international cricket. 

Although Sachin Tendulkar took 197 innings to score 20 tons in ODIs. After the end of his ODI career, Tendulkar had played 463 matches and amassed 18,426 runs that he played at an average of 44.83, including 49 hundred and 96 fifties and also taken 154 wickets as well. 

