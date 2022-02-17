FBA vs COV prediction: Who will win the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 match

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in the final of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, started their campaign with a four-wicket win over the Chattogram Challengers. But back-to-back losses at the hands of Minister Group Dhaka and the Victorians pushed them back. Since then, Barishal have upped their game.

Shakib and Co. are currently on a seven-match winning streak and have rolled over opponents with utmost ease. The team topped the points table with 15 points from 10 matches. Their net run rate of 0.244 was also a pretty decent one.

In Qualifier 1 on February 14, Barishal defeated the Victorians by 10 runs. After being put in to bat first, Barishal scored 143 for the loss of eight wickets. Munim Shahriar looked at his very best, scoring 44 runs off 30 balls with two fours and four sixes.

A number of their batters got into double digits, but failed to convert. Shohidul Islam was the pick of the Victorians bowlers with three scalps. Moeen Ali also accounted for two scalps. Sunil Narine got only one wicket, but bowled at an economy rate of four.

Barishal bowlers didn't allow the Victorians to run away in their run-chase. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Rana got two wickets apiece and helped Barishal restrict the Victorians to 133 for the loss of seven wickets.

After losing to Barishal, the Victorians made a comeback as they defeated Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in Qualifier 2. After batting first, the Challengers scored 148 in 19.1 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, their former skipper, top-scored with a 38-ball 44.

Shohidul Islam and Moeen Ali picked up three wickets apiece for the Victorians. The run-chase was one-sided in favor of the Victorians, who tracked down the target in 12.5 overs. Sunil Narine scored a 16-ball 57, laced with five fours and six sixes, and took the Victorians home.

Will the Victorians (COV) beat Barishal (FBA)?

Shakib's Barishal has looked invincible in the competition thus far. With seven wins on the trot, they will be brimming with confidence. Although the Victorians won their previous game, Barishal will go into the final as the favorites.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal will win the match.

