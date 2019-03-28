×
Ferit Cricket Bash announces dates for Delhi trials

IANS
NEWS
News
28 Mar 2019, 18:27 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Former cricketers Praveen Kumar, Zaheer Khan and Muttiah Muralitharan and actor Suniel Shetty unveil the jersey at the launch of amateur cricket league Ã¢ÂÂ Ferit Cricket Bash (FCB) in New Delhi, on Dec 19, 2018. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Ferit Cricket Bash, India's first independent cricket league for amateur players, on Thursday announced the dates of its preliminary trials for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi trials will take place from April 4 to 8 at Karnail Singh Stadium, Railway Colony, Paharganj.

A jury comprising renowned Ranji players and certified coaches will select the best players among the participants. The selected players will further compete in the next round (Phase 2 clinics) to ensure their place in the badge team of their respective state.

FCB is all set to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to amateur cricketers above the age of 15 years to fulfill their dreams. After rigorous sessions of trials and short-listing processes, the selected candidates will become members of one of the 16 teams.

Cricket legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan and Praveen Kumar will mentor the players. The matches will be aired live on a leading sports channel. The winning team will also get a chance to play in a local club tournament in Australia.

Zaheer Khan, former India cricketer and mentor at FCB said: "I welcome all the participants for trials and wish them good luck for this opportunity. The journey of a lifetime is all set to start and I am excited to watch all the players coming up with extraordinary skills."

-- IANS

bbh/prs

IANS
NEWS
